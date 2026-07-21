Mark Cuban Says If You Want to Fix Healthcare, ‘Remove Insurance Companies From the Equation’ — Make It Cash Only and Cut Costs 40%

Healthcare may be one of the nation’s most complicated industries, but billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban believes the solution starts with making it a lot simpler.

In a post published on his Maverick blog in January 2025, Cuban shared what he described as “a few words on healthcare,” outlining his vision for lowering medical costs. His proposal centers on greater transparency, cash payments, and removing insurance companies from much of the payment process.

“Healthcare is a very simple industry made complicated,” Cuban wrote. “What I’m referring to is the complication of the industry in search of margin dollars.”

Rather than focusing on who profits from today’s system, Cuban said the conversation should begin with a more fundamental question.

“The ONLY question in healthcare should be,” Cuban wrote, “‘How should care for people who can’t afford to pay for their care be paid?’”

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Cash Payments Could Slash Costs

One of Cuban’s biggest proposals is removing insurance companies from routine healthcare transactions altogether.

“Remove Insurance Companies From the Equation,” Cuban wrote. “All Payments are Cash Pay.”

He argued that the administrative costs associated with insurance claims, collections, and payment management account for roughly 20% to 30% of the nation’s approximately $5 trillion in annual healthcare spending. Cuban estimated that eliminating fraud, overbilling, and upcoding could reduce costs by another 10%, bringing the potential savings to roughly 40% overall.

Cuban also said patients who pay cash already receive meaningful discounts in many cases.

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“Almost every single provider offers lower pricing for cash pay,” Cuban wrote. “Multiple studies have shown savings anywhere from 20 to 70 percent.”

Combined, he estimated those changes could reduce overall healthcare costs by roughly 40% to 50%, though he acknowledged the idea would require broad participation across the industry and described it as an ambitious goal.

Transparency Before Pricing

Cuban argued that publishing hospital price lists isn’t enough because medical bills often include bundled services and complicated pricing structures.

Instead, he proposed requiring providers to disclose the actual cost of every item and service used in a patient’s care, including supplies, physicians, nurses, and therapists, while separately accounting for overhead expenses.

Making contracts and direct costs easier to compare, he wrote, would create a more competitive marketplace and make it harder for providers to hide markups behind complex billing practices.

The Debate Goes Beyond Insurance

Cuban acknowledged that eliminating insurance companies from the payment process wouldn’t answer every question.

Instead, he said the remaining challenge would be deciding how to fund care for patients who cannot afford to pay on their own. He floated several possibilities, including having employers redirect what they currently spend on insurance premiums into a system that could help cover medical costs while preserving existing Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Cuban closed the post by inviting feedback rather than presenting his ideas as a finished blueprint. After outlining ways he believes healthcare spending could be reduced, he asked readers how the remaining costs for Americans under 65 who can’t afford care should ultimately be covered.