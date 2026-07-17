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TKO Group’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $36 billion, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) is a leading sports and entertainment company that owns and operates two of the world's most recognized combat sports properties, WWE and UFC. Headquartered in New York, TKO produces year-round live events, premium media content, and digital programming that reach audiences in more than 200 countries and territories.

The sports giant is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings on Monday, Aug. 3, after the market closes. Before this release, analysts expect this sports and entertainment leader to report a profit of $1.72 per share, up 47% from $1.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while surpassing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect TKO to report a profit of $4.94 per share, representing a 115.7% increase from $2.29 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 11.7% year over year to $5.52 in fiscal 2027. 

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TKO has soared 9.3% over the past 52 weeks, trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.3% uptick and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLC6% return over the same time period.

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On June 30, TKO Group completed its $800 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program, buying back approximately 4.17 million Class A shares. The company said the move reflects confidence in its business outlook and reinforces its disciplined capital allocation strategy alongside its quarterly dividend and ongoing $200 million 10b5-1 share repurchase plan, which is set to run through August 31, 2026.

Wall Street analysts are very optimistic about TKO’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 17 recommend "Strong Buy," one gives “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for TKO is $229.90, indicating a 24.4% upside from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,533.77 -38.63 -0.51%
S&P 500 Index
TKO 184.78 -0.92 -0.50%
Tko Group Holdings Cl A
XLC 112.65 -0.73 -0.64%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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