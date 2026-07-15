Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Warren Buffett on Berkshire Hathaway's Game-Changing Google Investment: It Was Me.

Elizabeth H. Volk - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock

Living Wall Street legend Warren Buffett confirmed during a CNBC interview on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, that he was the driving force behind Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) major investment in Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) , the parent company of Google. 

The 95-year-old chairman stated plainly that he initiated the investment, putting to rest speculation about whether the decision originated with him or with his successor, new CEO Greg Abel:

“I initiated it,” Buffett told the network’s Becky Quick, his go-to for interviews at the network. 

While the Oracle of Omaha said he “made a mistake” by not buying into the tech giant sooner, he was careful not to heap on too much praise:

“I would say that I don’t like it as well as at least four or five other businesses that we own,” Buffett added.

Berkshire’s Google Stake: The Details

Berkshire Hathaway's Alphabet position has grown substantially since it was first disclosed during the third quarter of 2025, when the stake was valued at approximately $4.3 billion. 

Berkshire conglomerate subsequently participated in a $10 billion private placement by Alphabet designed to fund the tech giant's artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout. The Greg Abel-led company now holds roughly $31 billion worth of Alphabet stock, making it one of the firm's most significant equity positions.

Buffett emphasized that the fundamental principle guiding the investment was finding businesses capable of earning high returns on capital for an extended period. 

Why Google Isn’t Warren’s Favorite Stock

Notably, Buffett’s tempered enthusiasm stands in contrast to the sheer scale of the financial commitment.

When it comes to Alphabet, the legendary investor expressed caution about the massive capital expenditures required to compete in artificial intelligence (AI), noting that Alphabet and its competitors are collectively deploying hundreds of billions of dollars. 

“The real question with Google and all of its competitors now, because they’re all laying out hundreds of billions, and that’s real money,” Buffett told Quick during their discussion. “That’s the game they’re playing now. They weren’t playing that game with computer software.”

This concern about AI infrastructure spending suggests Buffett views the investment's risk-reward profile with some reservation despite his decision to initiate the position.

Buffett vs. Abel: Who Calls the Shots at Berkshire?

Buffett further clarified the leadership dynamics between himself and Abel, describing his successor and longtime Berkshire veteran as the ultimate decision-maker while emphasizing their collaborative relationship. 

“I am not doing anything that he doesn’t approve of,” said Buffett of Abel. “He’s not doing anything I don’t approve of. We talk all the time, but he is the decider.” 

Questions had swirled around who initiated the Google stake because the investment represents a notable philosophical evolution for Berkshire, which historically avoided technology stocks until the Apple (AAPL) position became its largest holding. 

Apple is Still a Buffett Favorite

Apple, which accounts for approximately 20% of Berkshire's portfolio, is still one of Buffett’s favorite stocks.

“I know more about Apple than I knew many years ago,” Buffett said during the CNBC appearance. “If you’re Apple, you’ve got very very smart people all over the world shooting and trying to figure out how to make sure that Apple’s future, the future is as bright as the past.”

In early market action today, Alphabet and Apple are both trading higher.

Apple vs. Google.

To track all of Berkshire’s equity holdings, follow our list of Warren Buffett stocks.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. 


On the date of publication, Elizabeth H. Volk had a position in: AAPL. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOG 367.51 +10.18 +2.85%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 368.95 +9.44 +2.63%
Alphabet Cl A
AAPL 324.21 +9.35 +2.97%
Apple Inc
BRK.A 738,000.00 +1,000.00 +0.14%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl A
BRK.B 490.66 -0.43 -0.09%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

Most Popular News

Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Dubs Him ‘Scam Altman’ Not Sam — Then Altman Clapped Back: ‘Homeboy You’re The One Selling Space Datacenters’
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
Oracle Stock Crashes to a 52-Week Low. Here’s Why It Might Be Time to Buy.
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock 3
How To Find Options Trades This Earnings Season
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Muted as Investors Weigh Big Bank Earnings, U.S. Inflation Data and Warsh’s Testimony in Focus
Boeing Co_ sign at airport-by sanfel via iStock 5
Boeing’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.