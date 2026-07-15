Warren Buffett on Berkshire Hathaway's Game-Changing Google Investment: It Was Me.

Living Wall Street legend Warren Buffett confirmed during a CNBC interview on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, that he was the driving force behind Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) major investment in Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) , the parent company of Google.

The 95-year-old chairman stated plainly that he initiated the investment, putting to rest speculation about whether the decision originated with him or with his successor, new CEO Greg Abel:

“I initiated it,” Buffett told the network’s Becky Quick, his go-to for interviews at the network.

While the Oracle of Omaha said he “made a mistake” by not buying into the tech giant sooner, he was careful not to heap on too much praise:

“I would say that I don’t like it as well as at least four or five other businesses that we own,” Buffett added.

Berkshire’s Google Stake: The Details

Berkshire Hathaway's Alphabet position has grown substantially since it was first disclosed during the third quarter of 2025, when the stake was valued at approximately $4.3 billion.

Berkshire conglomerate subsequently participated in a $10 billion private placement by Alphabet designed to fund the tech giant's artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout. The Greg Abel-led company now holds roughly $31 billion worth of Alphabet stock, making it one of the firm's most significant equity positions .

Buffett emphasized that the fundamental principle guiding the investment was finding businesses capable of earning high returns on capital for an extended period.

Why Google Isn’t Warren’s Favorite Stock

Notably, Buffett’s tempered enthusiasm stands in contrast to the sheer scale of the financial commitment.

When it comes to Alphabet, the legendary investor expressed caution about the massive capital expenditures required to compete in artificial intelligence (AI), noting that Alphabet and its competitors are collectively deploying hundreds of billions of dollars.

“The real question with Google and all of its competitors now, because they’re all laying out hundreds of billions, and that’s real money,” Buffett told Quick during their discussion. “That’s the game they’re playing now. They weren’t playing that game with computer software.”

This concern about AI infrastructure spending suggests Buffett views the investment's risk-reward profile with some reservation despite his decision to initiate the position.

Buffett vs. Abel: Who Calls the Shots at Berkshire?

Buffett further clarified the leadership dynamics between himself and Abel, describing his successor and longtime Berkshire veteran as the ultimate decision-maker while emphasizing their collaborative relationship.

“I am not doing anything that he doesn’t approve of,” said Buffett of Abel. “He’s not doing anything I don’t approve of. We talk all the time, but he is the decider.”

Questions had swirled around who initiated the Google stake because the investment represents a notable philosophical evolution for Berkshire, which historically avoided technology stocks until the Apple (AAPL) position became its largest holding.

Apple is Still a Buffett Favorite

Apple, which accounts for approximately 20% of Berkshire's portfolio, is still one of Buffett’s favorite stocks.

“I know more about Apple than I knew many years ago,” Buffett said during the CNBC appearance. “If you’re Apple, you’ve got very very smart people all over the world shooting and trying to figure out how to make sure that Apple’s future, the future is as bright as the past.”

In early market action today, Alphabet and Apple are both trading higher.

To track all of Berkshire’s equity holdings, follow our list of Warren Buffett stocks .

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