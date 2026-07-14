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Cattle Fall on Tuesday as Beef Slide Continues

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock
Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures faced continued weakness on Tuesday, with contracts down $1.60 to $3.30 at the close. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with a few northern bids of $380 dressed vs. sales of 390-393 last week. Live action last week was $247-248 across the country. Feeder cattle futures were $5.50 to $6.35 lower across most contracts at Tuesday’s close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.10 on July 13 to $370.32. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $9.54. Choice boxes were down $1.66 at $373.95, with Select 76 cents lower to $365.87. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was at 111,000 head, with the week to date total at 216,000 head. That is up 6,000 head from the previous week but 14,541 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $231.425, down $3.300,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $227.650, down $2.975,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $227.300, down $3.100,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $348.800, down $5.550,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $344.850, down $5.975,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $340.525, down $6.325,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 227.300s -3.100 -1.35%
Live Cattle
LEV26 227.650s -2.975 -1.29%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 231.425s -3.300 -1.41%
Live Cattle
GFU26 344.850s -5.975 -1.70%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 348.800s -5.550 -1.57%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 340.525s -6.325 -1.82%
Feeder Cattle

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