Ingersoll Rand Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Davidson, North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, and medical technologies services and solutions worldwide. Valued at $30 billion by market cap, the company offers vacuum systems, bottle blowers, pumps, and air and gas compressors. The global provider of industrial equipment and services is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Jul. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect IR to report a profit of $0.80 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.9% from $0.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect IR to report EPS of $3.37, up 4% from $3.24 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.9% year over year to $3.67 in fiscal 2027.

IR stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 12.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 20.8% gains over the same time frame.

IR underperformed as caution grew around slowing equipment demand and a shaky industrial backdrop. Although management flagged stabilization, buying hesitancy persisted where manufacturing activity stayed weak. As a result, the market focused more on decelerating organic growth than on the company’s strong profitability and resilient service business.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on IR stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and eight give a “Hold.” IR’s average analyst price target is $92.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.4% from the current levels.