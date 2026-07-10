PPL Corporation's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Allentown, Pennsylvania-based PPL Corporation (PPL) provides electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. The company has a market cap of $26.8 billion and operates through Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated segments.
PPL is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.35 on a diluted basis, up 9.4% from $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.95, up 7.7% from $1.81 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.2% year over year (YoY) to $2.11 in fiscal 2027.
PPL stock has grown 5.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.4% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 10.2% return during the same time frame.
On May 8, PPL stock declined 2.3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.8 billion, surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.63, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. PPL expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $1.98 per share.
Analysts are highly bullish on PPL, with the stock currently rated “Strong Buy” overall. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four recommend a “Hold.” PPL’s average analyst price target is $41.44, indicating an upside of 16.2% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.