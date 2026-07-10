PPL Corporation's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Allentown, Pennsylvania-based PPL Corporation ( PPL ) provides electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. The company has a market cap of $26.8 billion and operates through Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated segments.

PPL is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.35 on a diluted basis, up 9.4% from $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.95, up 7.7% from $1.81 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.2% year over year (YoY) to $2.11 in fiscal 2027.

PPL stock has grown 5.6% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.4% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 10.2% return during the same time frame.

On May 8, PPL stock declined 2.3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.8 billion, surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.63, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. PPL expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $1.98 per share.