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Soybeans Start the Post-Holiday Weekend with Sharply Higher Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading 28 to 35 cents higher on Monday morning. Futures closed with front month losses of ½ to 5 ½ cents, as back months were 1 ½ to 4 ¼ cents lower. August managed to hold on for just a tick loss last week, with November down 8 ½ cents. Open interest was up just 1,018 contracts. There was just 1 delivery issued against July futures on Thursday, with 0 for July meal and bean oil. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 3 1/4 cents at $10.89 1/2. Soymeal futures were $1.10 higher to 40 cents lower on the day, as August was up $1.30 last week, with Soy Oil futures mixed from 10 points higher to 14 points lower, as August was down 305 points last week.

The 7-day forecast shows rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across parts of the Dakotas and MN, mainly in the next couple days. Eastern Corn Belt totals are a half inch to 2 inches in the next week. Temps for the next couple weeks are looking at above normal temps.

USDA released their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday showing just 41,786 MT of old crop bean sales in the week of 6/25. That was a marketing year low for the 2025/26 marketing year. China was the buyer of 65,400 MT, with 68,000 switched from unknown destinations. New crop sales were just 182,533 MT. That was a 3-week low but still 16.89% above the same week last year. Mexico was the main buyer of 182,100 MT.

Soybean meal sales totaled 413,635 MT, which was on the high end of the estimated 100,000 to 500,000 MT, with 239,147 MT for the current marketing year and 174,488 MT for 2026/27. Bean oil business was reported at a net cancellation of 1,517 MT, shy of the expected range of 0 to 13,000 MT. 

Brazilian trade ministry data showed 14.5 MMT of soybeans shipped in June, well above the 13.42 MMT in the same month last year.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.31 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 28 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.89 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.36 1/4, up 3 cents, currently up 32 3/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.47 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 35 cents

New Crop Cash  was $10.88, up 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.1901 +0.3047 +2.80%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 66.82 +1.39 +2.12%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 310.8 +6.4 +2.10%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.1656 +0.3379 +3.12%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1182-2 +34-4 +3.01%
Soybean
ZSN26 1160-0 +28-2 +2.50%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1167-4 +31-2 +2.75%
Soybean

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