Getty Images Stock Doubles After OpenAI Partnership. Far More Upside Could Be Ahead.

Getty Images (GETY) was one of the market's biggest gainers this week thanks to the company's announcement of a multi-year deal with OpenAI. According to the agreement, licensed visual content from Getty Images will be integrated into ChatGPT experiences, giving users access to visual content while generating a new revenue stream for Getty.

This news led to a revaluation of GETY stock, with shares soaring 90% in one trading session. Investors started looking at Getty not just as a media company but as a strategic content supplier for the rapidly developing AI industry. In addition, since AI companies face more and more legal threats related to training data and content, the news could add value to Getty's library of licensed content.

About Getty Images Stock

Getty Images is one of the world's leading providers of visual content, offering photos, videos, illustrations and editorial content to corporations, media agencies, advertisers, and creative professionals. The company is based in Seattle, Washington, and currently boasts a market capitalization of about $389 million.

GETY stock has demonstrated extremely volatile behavior over the last year. Although shares climbed 90% on June 22, GETY still trades about 70% below the 52-week high of $3.21 per share. However, the recent spike has helped the stock rise 62% above the 52-week low of $0.58. Getty Images stock saw a volume of about 217 million shares on June 22 against its average daily volume of just 13 million shares.

The stock trades rather cheaply despite the recent rally, as it is priced at only 0.49 times sales and 0.82 times book value. Although the company is operating at a loss, sporting a profit margin of -21%, these valuation multiples look attractive compared to competitors from the digital content and AI industry. It seems that investors are starting to reconsider the fact that Getty's library of licensed content may deserve some premium.

Getty Images Cuts Losses in Q1

Getty Images reported revenue of $226.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, up just 1.1% year-over-year (YOY). Despite the modest growth, the company showed impressive improvements regarding profitability, with net loss falling significantly to $4.4 million from a loss of $102.6 million a year ago.

Revenue in the Editorial segment grew 11% YOY to $91.7 million. Corporate customers continue to be a major driver of growth, as they comprised more than 60% of total revenue, increasing by 6% YOY. Revenue from annual subscriptions continued to be solid in Q1, accounting for 57.4% of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $61.6 million, although the margin decreased to 27.2% from 31.3% a year earlier. As management explained, this decrease was “primarily due to a combination of higher cost of revenue driven by revenue mix and revenue recognition impacts, as well as some higher costs tied to our Winter Olympics coverage.” However, according to management, margins are expected to return to the 30% level within the rest of 2026.

The most important news for Getty since the release of the Q1 report has been the deal with OpenAI. This agreement creates a truly transformative growth opportunity, as it allows the company to position itself as a key supplier of licensed visual content to AI-powered applications. The partnership also helps the company continue to follow its licensed content strategy amid an era of AI-related copyright issues.

What Do Analysts Think of GETY Stock?

Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic about GETY stock with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating despite recent difficulties, based on four analysts with coverage. The mean price target of $3.78 represents potential upside of about 300% from current levels. The high price target for GETY stock is $7 while the low target is $0.85 per share.