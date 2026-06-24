GOOGL Stock Alert: What to Know as Alphabet Joins the Dow Jones Industrial Average

Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) stock is in focus on Wednesday following news that the tech behemoth will join the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) on June 29.

The multinational will replace telecom giant Verizon Communications (VZ) on the index, a readjustment that reflects the growing influence of technology on the U.S. economy.

That said, Google shares are currently down about 13% versus their year-to-date high in mid-May.

Significance of Index Inclusion for Google Stock

Landing a coveted spot in the blue-chip index provides clear structural support for GOOGL stock.

Because the Dow Jones Industrial Average is tracked by “multi-billion-dollar” institutional funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and index funds, managers will be forced to systematically acquire millions of Alphabet shares before June 29 to mirror the rebalance.

This buying pressure could see Alphabet break above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages (MAs), further accelerating the bullish momentum through the end of this month.

According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, GOOGL is replacing VZ because its massive footprint across digital advertising, artificial intelligence, hardware, and cloud infrastructure represents the modern U.S. communication services sector more precisely and dynamically.

Where Options Data Suggests GOOGL Shares Are Headed

While Verizon carried a minimal 0.5% weight in the index due to its lower nominal stock price, Alphabet’s higher absolute share price will make it much more influential for the benchmark’s daily direction.

Options traders have already started pricing in the company’s inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring June 29 sits at 0.3x currently, signaling a strong bullish skew.

And the upper price on those contracts indicates potential for a 2.41% rally in GOOGL shares to just over $240 by the end of this month.

A small 0.25% dividend yield makes Alphabet even more attractive as a long-term holding in 2026.

Wall Street Remains Constructive on Alphabet

Investors should also note that Wall Street remains bullish on Google stock for the second half of 2026.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Alphabet sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of nearly $434, suggesting potential for a 25% rally from current levels.