General Mills's Q4 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ) is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The company has a market capitalization of $17.8 billion and operates through North America Retail, International, North America Pet, and North America Foodservice segments.

GIS is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 1 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.82 on a diluted basis, up 10.8% from $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.42, down 18.8% from $4.21 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to decline by roughly 7% year over year (YoY) to $3.18 in fiscal 2027.

GIS stock has declined 35.6% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22.2% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 2.9% rise during the same time frame.

GIS has not been lucrative to investors recently due to its poor fundamentals . The company has seen declining unit sales over the past two years and a projected 1.1% sales decline over the next 12 months, indicating deteriorating demand for its products. Moreover, its EPS declined more than its revenue over the last three years, indicating reduced profitability.