Paramount Skydance Stock: Is PSKY Underperforming the Communications Sector?

New York-based Paramount Skydance Corporation ( PSKY ) is a media and entertainment company that operates worldwide in three segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The company is valued at $11.1 billion and operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and domestic premium and basic cable networks.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” PSKY fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the entertainment industry.

However, the stock currently trades 52.6% below its 52-week high of $20.86 recorded on Sept. 23, 2025. PSKY has risen 8.1% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 4.8% decline during the same time frame.

In the longer term, PSKY has delivered a different performance. The stock has declined 19.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLC's 3.9% surge over the same period.

PSKY has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and also below its 50-day moving average since this month.

On May 4, PSKY stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $7.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.23, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, PSKY expects revenue in the range of $6.8 billion to $7 billion.

When stacked against its rival, Lionsgate Studios Corp. ( LION ) has surged 164.1% over the past year , rallying PSKY.