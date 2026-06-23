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Paramount Skydance Stock: Is PSKY Underperforming the Communications Sector?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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New York-based Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) is a media and entertainment company that operates worldwide in three segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The company is valued at $11.1 billion and operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and domestic premium and basic cable networks.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” PSKY fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the entertainment industry.        

However, the stock currently trades 52.6% below its 52-week high of $20.86 recorded on Sept. 23, 2025. PSKY has risen 8.1% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC4.8% decline during the same time frame.    

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In the longer term, PSKY has delivered a different performance. The stock has declined 19.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLC's 3.9% surge over the same period.     

PSKY has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and also below its 50-day moving average since this month. 

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On May 4, PSKY stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $7.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.23, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, PSKY expects revenue in the range of $6.8 billion to $7 billion. 

When stacked against its rival, Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) has surged 164.1% over the past year, rallying PSKY.    

Moreover, sentiment on PSKY remains skeptical. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $12.62 suggests 27.6% upside from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PSKY 9.89 -0.05 -0.50%
Paramount Skydance Corp Cl B
XLC 106.86 -2.59 -2.37%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR
LION 15.21 -0.28 -1.81%
Lionsgate Studios Corp

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