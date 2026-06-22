Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns Businesses Ignoring AI Are Already ‘Falling Way Behind,’ and People Ignoring It Are Like Internet-Deniers

Mark Cuban does not buy the idea that artificial intelligence is still mostly hype.

In a recent appearance on Alex Kantrowitz’s Big Technology Podcast, the billionaire entrepreneur, investor and former Shark Tank star pushed back hard on the suggestion that tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and AI agents remain more futuristic than practical for most people.

“I don’t think there is a gap,” Cuban said when asked about the distance between AI hype and day-to-day reality. “If you’re not using one of the large language models, whether it’s Claude, my favorite, ChatGPT, Grok, Gemini, from a business perspective, you’re falling way behind.”

Cuban went even further: “If you don’t know what an agent is, and you happen to work at a company or run a company, you’re falling way behind.”

It was a blunt warning from someone whose career was built on recognizing technology shifts before they became obvious.

For Cuban, the AI boom is not about killer robots, sci-fi panic or “Arnold walking through the door.” It is about something more familiar and, in business terms, more dangerous: a new tool that early adopters are already using to move faster than everyone else.

“AI is smart,” Cuban said. “It’s not like Arnold is walking through the door. It’s not like it’s going to take over everything. But like every other technology tool that preceded it, it’s having a major impact.”

That distinction is central to Cuban’s argument. He is not describing AI as magic. He is describing it as leverage.

And Cuban has spent decades watching leverage separate winners from skeptics.

Before he became a household name as the outspoken owner of the Dallas Mavericks and one of the most recognizable investors in America, Cuban was a computer salesman. He has often described his early career as a crash course in how businesses resist new technology until the competitive cost becomes impossible to ignore.

In the podcast interview, he returned to that era.

“I remember selling PCs to people who said, ‘We don’t need PCs,’” Cuban said.

At the time, that reaction was normal. Personal computers looked unnecessary to many businesses that already had paper processes, phones, fax machines and established routines. The people dismissing PCs were not necessarily foolish. They were judging a new technology by how little it resembled their existing habits.

That, Cuban suggests, is exactly the mistake many people are making with AI.

A large language model may look like a chatbot. An AI agent may sound abstract. But Cuban’s point is that the surface-level experience understates the business impact. The people who treat AI as a novelty, a slightly better search box or something to “try one day” may be missing the same kind of transition that turned PCs from optional gadgets into basic business infrastructure.

Then came the internet.

“Then the internet came along. ‘What’s the internet?’” Cuban said.

Again, the pattern was the same. A new technology arrived. Many people dismissed it. A smaller group experimented aggressively. Over time, the experimenters built a lead.

Cuban’s own defining business story sits directly inside that pattern.

In the mid-1990s, Cuban and Todd Wagner helped build AudioNet, later renamed Broadcast.com, around an idea that sounded bizarre to many people at the time: using the internet to stream audio and video. Cuban said people mocked the concept.

“Wait, you want to be able to use this PC to listen to sports and radio and watch things?” he recalled skeptics saying. “Dude, I’ll just turn on the TV and radio. You’re a moron.”

That “moron” idea helped make Cuban a billionaire.

Broadcast.com became one of the early internet streaming companies and was sold to Yahoo in 1999 in a multibillion-dollar stock deal. In hindsight, the core concept was not ridiculous at all. It was early.

That is why Cuban’s AI comments carry more weight than the standard executive warning about “digital transformation.” He is not merely saying companies should adopt a new tool because everyone else is talking about it. He is saying the social dynamics around AI look familiar: the confusion, the mockery, the underestimation and the early users quietly getting ahead.

“There was always a group of people that were first and always a group that were naysayers,” Cuban said. “And the people that were first, typically, ended up getting further ahead.”

That line may be the simplest summary of Cuban’s AI worldview.

In his telling, AI is not a future event waiting to arrive. It is an adoption curve already underway. The question is not whether the average person’s life feels dramatically different yet. The question is whether workers, founders and executives are learning how to use the tools before their competitors do.

That is where agents become especially important.

While many consumers still think of AI mainly as a chatbot that writes emails, summarizes documents or answers questions, AI agents are designed to complete more complex, multi-step tasks. In business settings, that could mean researching prospects, drafting reports, monitoring data, handling repetitive workflows, building software prototypes or coordinating tasks across multiple tools.

Cuban’s warning is that managers who do not even understand the concept are not simply behind on jargon. They may be behind on how work itself is being redesigned.

That does not mean every company needs to fire employees, replace departments or bet everything on automation. Cuban’s framing is more practical than apocalyptic. He compares AI to previous waves of business technology: PCs, the internet and streaming. Each one started as something many people could live without. Each eventually became something businesses could not afford to ignore.

The difference is speed.

AI tools are spreading through offices, schools, startups and software teams much faster than earlier technologies did. A worker does not need to buy a server, install complex hardware or wait for an enterprise rollout to begin experimenting. They can open Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini or another model and immediately start testing how it changes their own workflow.

That makes Cuban’s message both optimistic and unforgiving.

Optimistic, because he sees opportunity for people who are curious enough to learn. Unforgiving, because the barrier to entry is low enough that not learning becomes harder to excuse.

Cuban’s career has repeatedly rewarded curiosity. He learned technology before it was fashionable, sold software when many businesses did not yet understand why they needed it, built an internet streaming company before streaming was normal, and later became known for pushing entrepreneurs to understand both their numbers and their markets.

His AI advice fits that same mold: do not wait for the technology to become obvious. By then, the advantage has already shifted to someone else.

For companies, that means AI cannot remain a side experiment tucked inside an innovation team. For employees, it means basic AI fluency may quickly become as important as spreadsheet skills, search skills or email itself. For founders, it means the next opening may come from helping old-line businesses figure out what to automate, what to augment and what to rebuild from scratch.

Cuban is not arguing that every AI product is real, every startup is valuable or every executive prediction will come true. In fact, his comments are striking because they separate the hype cycle from the usefulness of the tools themselves. The market may overhype AI, but that does not mean individuals should underuse it.

That is the trap Cuban appears most concerned about: people confusing skepticism of inflated AI claims with skepticism of AI’s practical value.

A person may be right that AI will not replace every job tomorrow. A CEO may be right that some AI demos are exaggerated. An employee may be right that ChatGPT has not transformed their life overnight.

But Cuban’s answer is that none of those observations eliminate the immediate business reality: people who know how to use these systems can already do certain kinds of work faster, cheaper and at a greater scale.

That is what “falling way behind” means.

It does not necessarily mean a company will disappear next quarter. It means competitors may be learning faster. Employees may be compounding small productivity gains. Startups may be building with smaller teams. New entrants may be using agents to attack workflows that incumbents still handle manually.

Cuban has seen that movie before.

The PC skeptics had reasons. The internet skeptics had reasons. The streaming skeptics definitely had reasons. But the people who got comfortable early had time to experiment, fail, adapt and build.

Now Cuban is telling businesses that AI is the next version of that story.

And his message is not subtle: the gap is not between AI hype and AI reality. The gap is between people using AI seriously and people still waiting for proof that they should start.

By the time the proof is obvious, Cuban’s warning suggests, the early movers may already be gone.