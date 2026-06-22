How Is A. O. Smith’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

A. O. Smith Corporation ( AOS ) is a global water technology company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that designs, manufactures, and markets residential and commercial water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment solutions across North America, China, Europe, and India. With a market cap of $8 billion , the company serves a wide range of end markets, including residential housing, commercial buildings, hospitality, healthcare, and industrial applications.

Companies valued between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap” stocks and A. O. Smith fits this criterion perfectly. A. O. Smith operates as a leading player in the water heating and purification industry, supported by its strong brand recognition, extensive distribution network, and focus on energy-efficient technologies.

The company’s stock declined 28.9% from its 52-week high of $81.86, reached in Feb. 12. Over the past three months, AOS edged down 9.1% , underperforming compared to the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF’s ( IYJ ) 9.3% increase .

Longer term, AOS has fallen 13% YTD, whereas IYJ ticked up 9.5%. Moreover, shares of A. O. Smith have dipped 7.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind IYJ’s 18.5% return over the same time frame.

Confirming the weak momentum, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early March.

A. O. Smith shares have declined in 2026 as investors reacted to weaker near-term earnings momentum, softer demand trends, and a reduced outlook. In its first-quarter 2026 earnings report released on Apr. 30, the company reported sales of $945.6 million, down 2% year-over-year (YOY) , while EPS fell to $0.85 from $0.95 in the prior-year quarter, representing an 11% YOY decline. The results were pressured by lower volumes, acquisition-related expenses, and continued weakness in China’s consumer appliance market. Moreover, management lowered its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.70 to $4.00 from $3.85 to $4.15 previously.

Additionally, in comparison, rival Watts Water Technologies, Inc. ( WTS ) has gained 42.7% over the past year and 24.6% this year, outperforming AOS.