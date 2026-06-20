Amkor Soared on a Taiwan Semi Deal. How to Play AMKR Stock Here.

Amkor Technology (AMKR) has surged into the spotlight after announcing a landmark 10-year partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), a deal that positions the company at the center of America’s push to build a complete domestic semiconductor supply chain.

Under the agreement, TSMC will source advanced packaging and testing services from Amkor’s expanding Arizona operations, creating a critical link between leading-edge chip fabrication and final packaging for artificial intelligence (AI) , data center , and high-performance computing applications. Investors quickly embraced the news, sending AMKR shares sharply higher as the partnership strengthens Amkor’s long-term revenue visibility and strategic importance in the fast-growing advanced packaging market.

The rally is about more than a single contract. Advanced packaging has become one of the most important bottlenecks in semiconductor manufacturing, especially for AI accelerators and next-generation computing chips. With major customers increasingly seeking U.S.-based production capabilities, Amkor is emerging as a key beneficiary of industry trends, supported by its Arizona expansion and growing relationships with leading chipmakers.

Does the recent breakout mark the beginning of a sustained growth story or has AMKR stock already priced in much of the good news?

About Amkor Technology Stock

Amkor Technology is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) services, offering advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and testing solutions for leading chipmakers serving the communications, computing, automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics markets. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Amkor operates a global manufacturing footprint across Asia, Europe, and the U.S. and plays a critical role in the semiconductor supply chain by helping customers bring advanced chips to market. Amkor has a market cap of $21.43 billion.

Amkor Technology has been one of the semiconductor sector’s standout performers in 2026, with the stock surging to a new 52-week high of $96.68 on June 16 after the company announced a landmark 10-year advanced packaging partnership with TSMC. Investor enthusiasm surrounding the deal, which strengthens Amkor’s position in the rapidly growing AI and advanced packaging markets, fueled a powerful rally in the shares.

The momentum accelerated over the past week, with AMKR gaining 24.2% in just the past five trading sessions. Moreover, the stock jumped 9.4% on June 11 and added another 8.7% on June 12 as investors reacted to growing optimism about the company’s long-term growth prospects and expanding role in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain. The rally continued into the following week, culminating in a fresh 52-week high on June 16.

Thanks to this breakout, Amkor shares have generated a year-to-date (YTD) return of 129.1% and have climbed 344.23% over the past 52 weeks, dramatically outperforming the broader market and most semiconductor peers.

AMKR evidently trades at a premium compared to the sector median and its own historical average at 41.54 times forward earnings.

Solid Q1 Performance

Amkor Technology reported strong first-quarter 2026 results on April 27, driven by robust demand for advanced semiconductor packaging and testing services across multiple end markets. The company delivered record first-quarter revenue of $1.7 billion , up 27% from the year-ago quarter. Advanced product revenue climbed to $1.4 billion from $1.1 billion a year earlier, reflecting growing demand for high-performance computing, AI, and advanced packaging solutions.

Profitability improved significantly. Gross profit rose 51.7% year-over-year (YOY) to $239 million, while gross margin expanded to 14.2% from 11.9%. Operating income surged to $100 million from $32 million in the prior-year quarter, and operating margin improved to 6% from 2.4%. Net income attributable to Amkor jumped substantially to $83 million, compared with $21 million in the first quarter of 2025. Its earnings per share (EPS) increased to $0.33 (above expectations) from $0.09, while EBITDA grew 44.7% to $285 million.

The balance sheet remained healthy, with cash and short-term investments totaling approximately $1.8 billion at quarter-end, compared with total debt of about $1.4 billion. Amkor also announced a new $300 million share repurchase authorization, highlighting management’s confidence in the company’s long-term outlook.

Furthermore, management guided for second-quarter 2026 net sales of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion, representing continued growth from the prior-year period. The company expects gross margin between 14.5% and 15.5%, net income of $105 million to $130 million, and EPS of $0.42 to $0.52. Amkor also reaffirmed plans for substantial investment in future growth, projecting full-year 2026 capital expenditures of $2.5 billion to $3 billion as it expands advanced packaging capacity and supports key customer programs.

Analysts predict EPS to be $2.08 for fiscal 2026 , up around 38.7% YOY, and again surge by 2.4% annually to $2.13 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Amkor Technology Stock?

Needham raised its price target on Amkor Technology to $90 from $65 and reiterated its “Buy” rating after the company delivered stronger-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results and upbeat second-quarter guidance.

On the other hand, last month, UBS maintained its “Neutral” rating on Amkor Technology with an $80 price target.

Wall Street remains cautiously bullish on AMKR with an overall consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Of the 10 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and seven analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating.

The stock has already surged past the average analyst price target of $74.14, and Needham’s Street-high target price of $90 was just surpassed, showing marginal 0.23% downside.