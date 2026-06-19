How Is Steel Dynamics’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Steel Stocks?

Steel Dynamics, Inc. ( STLD ) is one of the largest steel producers and metal recyclers in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing of a broad range of steel products, including flat-rolled steel, structural steel beams, rail products, and fabricated steel components. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company also operates metals recycling and aluminum businesses, serving customers across industries such as construction, automotive, energy, and manufacturing. It currently has a market cap of around $36 billion .

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and STLD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the steel industry. Steel Dynamics has built a reputation for operating highly efficient electric arc furnace steel mills and pursuing growth through strategic investments and acquisitions.

This stock is currently trading 13.5% below its 52-week high of $288.74 , reached on June 15. STLD has soared 48.1% over the past three months, outpacing the VanEck Steel ETF’s ( SLX ) 19% gain during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, shares are up significantly by 47.5%, outperforming SLX’s 24.2% gains. Also, in the longer term, STLD has surged 92.1% over the past 52 weeks, beating SLX’s 62.6% rise over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, STLD has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late August 2025, with some fluctuations.

Steel Dynamics shares have surged over the past year as investors have recognized improving steel market conditions, stronger pricing power, and the company’s operational strength. In its latest earnings report released on Apr. 20, Steel Dynamics reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $5.2 billion , up from $4.4 billion in the prior-year period, while EPS rose to $2.78 from $1.44 in the prior-year quarter. The company also achieved record steel shipments of 3.6 million tons.

STLD has just slightly lagged behind its rival, Nucor Corporation ( NUE ), which gained 93.2% over the past 52 weeks and 49.5% on a YTD basis.