Is Revvity Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of health sciences solutions, technologies, and diagnostic services. Valued at $11.2 billion by market cap, the company focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection, diagnosis, informatics, and other areas.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and RVTY perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. Revvity’s strengths include diversification, scale, cross-business synergies, brand equity, financial resilience, and technological capabilities. These strengths enable the company to innovate, adapt to market changes, and maintain a competitive edge in the healthcare and diagnostics landscape, driving growth and leadership in the industry.

Despite its notable strength, RVTY slipped 15.5% from its 52-week high of $118.30, achieved on Jan. 22. Over the past three months, RVTY stock has gained 17.7%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 20% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of RVTY rose 3.4% on a YTD basis and climbed 5.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 14.1% and 35.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, RVTY has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May, experiencing slight fluctuations.

On May 5, RVTY shares closed up by 6.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $1.06, up 5% year over year. The company’s revenue increased 7% from the year-ago quarter to $711.1 million.

RVTY’s rival, Danaher Corporation (DHR) has lagged behind the stock, with 22.6% losses on a YTD basis and an 8.9% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on RVTY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $113 suggests a potential upside of 13% from current price levels.