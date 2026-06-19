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Is Revvity Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of health sciences solutions, technologies, and diagnostic services. Valued at $11.2 billion by market cap, the company focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection, diagnosis, informatics, and other areas.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and RVTY perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. Revvity’s strengths include diversification, scale, cross-business synergies, brand equity, financial resilience, and technological capabilities. These strengths enable the company to innovate, adapt to market changes, and maintain a competitive edge in the healthcare and diagnostics landscape, driving growth and leadership in the industry.

Despite its notable strength, RVTY slipped 15.5% from its 52-week high of $118.30, achieved on Jan. 22. Over the past three months, RVTY stock has gained 17.7%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX20% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of RVTY rose 3.4% on a YTD basis and climbed 5.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 14.1% and 35.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, RVTY has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May, experiencing slight fluctuations. 

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On May 5, RVTY shares closed up by 6.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $1.06, up 5% year over year. The company’s revenue increased 7% from the year-ago quarter to $711.1 million. 

RVTY’s rival, Danaher Corporation (DHR) has lagged behind the stock, with 22.6% losses on a YTD basis and an 8.9% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on RVTY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $113 suggests a potential upside of 13% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,517.93 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
RVTY 100.00 +2.18 +2.23%
Revvity Inc
DHR 177.17 -0.59 -0.33%
Danaher Corp

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