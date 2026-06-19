How Is Viatris’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a global healthcare powerhouse dedicated to expanding access to high-quality medicines and helping people live healthier lives at every stage. Leveraging a diverse portfolio that spans generics, established brands, and innovative therapies, the company addresses a wide range of healthcare needs, including areas with significant unmet demand. Backed by a global footprint, Viatris combines scale, innovation, and supply-chain resilience to deliver sustainable healthcare solutions to patients worldwide.

With a market value of roughly $17.89 billion, Viatris comfortably qualifies as a large-cap stock. Its sizable valuation not only exceeds the $10 billion benchmark for large-cap companies but also underscores its established presence and scale within the healthcare space. Viatris has emerged as a standout performer on Wall Street, delivering returns that have handily outpaced the broader healthcare industry.

Although the stock has pulled back 12.3% from its 52-week high of $17.53 reached on May 14, its recent momentum remains impressive. Shares have rallied 11.9% over the past three months, dwarfing the modest 1.5% gain posted by the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) during the same period.

The outperformance becomes even more striking over longer time frames. Viatris shares have soared 75.3% over the past 12 months and gained 23.5% year to date in 2026. In contrast, the healthcare-sector benchmark has returned just 12.1% over the past year and has slipped 3.5% so far this year. The sharp gap in performance underscores the stock's strong momentum and growing investor confidence.

The shares have comfortably held above their 200-day moving average since December, a sign of enduring bullish momentum and a favorable long-term technical outlook.

Viatris delivered a solid Q1 2026 earnings report on May 7, beating Wall Street's expectations on both top and bottom lines. Total revenue came in at $3.52 billion, representing an 8% increase and surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. This growth was primarily fueled by an exceptional 22% reported revenue surge in Greater China and continued steady performance in North America. On the profitability front, the pharmaceutical company posted adjusted net earnings of $694 million, resulting in an adjusted EPS of $0.59 that comfortably cleared the $0.50 analyst forecast.

Viatris has also outshined industry peer ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP). While ANIP has delivered a respectable 23% gain over the past year and has inched only marginally higher in 2026, Viatris' significantly stronger returns underscore its superior momentum and growing appeal among investors.

Analysts continue to see upside in VRTS despite its strong run. The stock currently enjoys a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating from 10 Wall Street analysts, underscoring confidence in its long-term prospects. And the average price target of $18.22 suggests potential upside of about 18.5% from current levels.