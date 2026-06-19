How is Take-Two Interactive’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Video Gaming and eSports Peers?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is one of the biggest names in gaming, building blockbuster franchises that span consoles, PCs, and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in New York City, the company sits behind powerhouse titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, Borderlands, BioShock, Mafia, Civilization, and WWE 2K.

Through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga, Take-Two covers everything from cinematic open-world adventures to sports simulations and hit mobile games like FarmVille, Toon Blast, and Zynga Poker. Its games reach players through retail stores, digital downloads, online platforms, and cloud streaming, making Take-Two a major force across the global entertainment industry. Its market cap currently stands at $44.4 billion.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Take-Two sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

Despite its notable strength, Take-Two has been showing some renewed momentum lately, even though the stock is still about 9.6% below its 52-week high of $264.79, reached on Oct. 15, 2025. Over the past three months, shares have climbed an impressive 17.2%, outperforming the VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO), which slipped 2.8% during the same period.

Looking at the bigger picture, TTWO’s performance has been a mixed bag. The stock has posted only a modest gain over the past 52 weeks and remains down 6.5% so far in 2026. Still, that stacks up favorably against the broader gaming space. The ESPO ETF has fallen 16.6% over the past year and is off 14.8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, meaning Take-Two has managed to weather the storm better than many of its peers.

Perhaps more importantly, the technical picture has started to brighten. Buyers appear to have regained the upper hand, with TTWO now trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages – a sign that the bulls have been back in the driver’s seat lately.

Take-Two Interactive has been getting a fresh wind at its back lately, and much of that enthusiasm comes down to one thing – investors can finally see the next big chapter coming into view. As excitement around Grand Theft Auto VI builds ahead of its Nov. 19, 2026, release, many on Wall Street are betting that the game could kick off a blockbuster growth cycle for the company.

The story is not just about excitement. Management has projected fiscal 2027 net bookings of $8 billion to $8.2 billion, a sharp jump from the $6.72 billion for fiscal 2026. That guidance signals Take-Two believes Rockstar’s flagship franchise can deliver a record year and significantly boost earnings power.

Analysts have also been adding fuel to the fire. Piper Sandler recently reaffirmed its “Overweight” rating and $280 price target, citing signs of massive demand for GTA VI. Based on PSC Reddit data from around 15 major game launches, the firm estimates the title could sell more than 45 million units at launch, according to TheFly. As for concerns that GTA VI could cannibalize the company’s mobile business, the firm believes the audiences are different, and the two businesses can comfortably coexist.

Take-Two may have been stealing headlines lately, but it has still been playing catch-up to peers, like Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). Over the past 52 weeks, EA stock has raced ahead with a 33.9% gain, leaving TTWO trailing in its wake.

Despite that, Wall Street analysts are upbeat about TTWO stock. Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $282.34 suggests 18% upside potential from current price levels. The Street-high target price of $320 indicates that the TTWO stock could rally as much as 33.7%.