Is Northern Trust Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $32.4 billion , Northern Trust Corporation ( NTRS ) provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions to institutions, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates through two main segments: Asset Servicing, which delivers custody, fund administration, and investment-related services to institutional investors, and Wealth Management, which offers trust, investment, and private banking services to individuals and families.

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap” stocks, and Northern Trust fits this criterion perfectly. It also provides a wide range of asset management products, including equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investments, along with risk management and advisory solutions.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company have decreased 1.1% from its 52-week high of $176.93 . NTRS stock has increased 27.9% over the past three months, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 9.6% rise over the same time frame.

NTRS stock has soared 28.1% on a YTD basis, exceeding DOWI’s 7.1% gain. Moreover, shares of Northern Trust have climbed 59.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's nearly 22% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.

Shares of Northern Trust climbed more than 8% on Apr. 21 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 EPS of $2.71, driven largely by improved credit quality and stronger profitability. Investors were encouraged by a negative provision for credit losses of $3 million, reflecting improving credit conditions in the commercial and institutional loan portfolio, while net interest income rose 15% year-over-year to $661.6 million, surpassing the consensus estimate.

Additionally, management highlighted 14% revenue growth, an 11% increase in trust and servicing fees to $1.34 billion, and a 43% surge in EPS.

In comparison, rival T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. ( TROW ) has lagged behind NTRS stock. TROW stock has returned 5.6% on a YTD basis and 18.1% over the past 52 weeks.