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Is Northern Trust Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Northern Trust Corp_ sign on bank-by BackyardProduction via iStock
Northern Trust Corp_ sign on bank-by BackyardProduction via iStock

With a market cap of $32.4 billion, Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions to institutions, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates through two main segments: Asset Servicing, which delivers custody, fund administration, and investment-related services to institutional investors, and Wealth Management, which offers trust, investment, and private banking services to individuals and families. 

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap” stocks, and Northern Trust fits this criterion perfectly. It also provides a wide range of asset management products, including equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investments, along with risk management and advisory solutions.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company have decreased 1.1% from its 52-week high of $176.93. NTRS stock has increased 27.9% over the past three months, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 9.6% rise over the same time frame. 

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NTRS stock has soared 28.1% on a YTD basis, exceeding DOWI’s 7.1% gain. Moreover, shares of Northern Trust have climbed 59.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's nearly 22% return over the same time frame. 

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.

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Shares of Northern Trust climbed more than 8% on Apr. 21 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 EPS of $2.71, driven largely by improved credit quality and stronger profitability. Investors were encouraged by a negative provision for credit losses of $3 million, reflecting improving credit conditions in the commercial and institutional loan portfolio, while net interest income rose 15% year-over-year to $661.6 million, surpassing the consensus estimate. 

Additionally, management highlighted 14% revenue growth, an 11% increase in trust and servicing fees to $1.34 billion, and a 43% surge in EPS.

In comparison, rival T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) has lagged behind NTRS stock. TROW stock has returned 5.6% on a YTD basis and 18.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s strong performance, analysts remain cautious on its prospects. NTRS stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 16 analysts in coverage, and as of writing, it is trading above the mean price target of $173.31.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TROW 108.12 -0.82 -0.75%
T Rowe Price Group
NTRS 174.95 +0.11 +0.06%
Northern Trust Corp
$DOWI 51,492.55 -507.12 -0.98%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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