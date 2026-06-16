Warner Bros. Discovery Stock: Is WBD Outperforming the Communication Services Sector?

New York-based Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. With a market cap of $67.3 billion, the company offers a complete portfolio of content, brands, and franchises across television, film, streaming, and gaming.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WBD perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the entertainment industry. WBD's strengths include iconic brands (Warner Bros., HBO, CNN), diverse content, and global distribution in 220+ countries. Its tech investments in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity boost its edge.

Despite its notable strength, WBD slipped 10.6% from its 52-week high of $30, achieved on Dec. 12, 2025. Over the past three months, WBD stock has declined 1.1%, outperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 2% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of WBD fell 6.9% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLC’s YTD losses of 4.7%. However, the stock climbed 167.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming XLC’s 9.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, WBD has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year. However, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late February, with minor fluctuations.

On May 6, WBD shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its loss of $1.17 per share fell short of Wall Street expectations of a loss of $0.10 per share. The company’s revenue was $8.89 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $8.93 billion.

In the competitive arena of entertainment, Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) has lagged behind WBD, with a 21.7% downtick on a YTD basis and 11.8% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on WBD’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $29.11 suggests a potential upside of 8.5% from current price levels.