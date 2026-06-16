Is Tyson Foods Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), valued at a market cap of $20.2 billion, is one of the world's largest food companies and a leading producer of protein products. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company processes and markets chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods to retail, foodservice, and international customers. Its portfolio includes several well-known brands, such as Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, and Tyson.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and TSN perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the packaged food industry. Tyson has increasingly focused on operational efficiency, product innovation, and expanding its portfolio of value-added foods to enhance profitability and meet evolving consumer preferences. As one of the largest meat processors in the United States, Tyson Foods benefits from its scale, strong brand portfolio, and vertically integrated operations.

Despite its notable strength, TSN slipped 9.7% from its 52-week high of $69.48, achieved on May 5. Over the past three months, TSN stock has declined 5%, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which surged 13.9% during the same period.

In the longer term, shares of TSN have plunged 2.3% in 2026 but climbed 4.5% over the past 52 weeks. In contrast, the $SPX has gained 10.4% on a YTD basis and 26.4% over the past year, outpacing the stock.

However, TSN has been trading under its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the end of May and early June, respectively, indicating a downtrend.

Tyson Foods has trailed the broader market over the past year as investors have weighed persistent margin pressures, volatile livestock and feed costs, and uneven demand across its protein segments. The company has also faced challenges related to pricing dynamics, higher operating expenses, and periodic disruptions in the beef and pork markets, which have weighed on profitability. Additionally, concerns over consumer spending patterns, shifting preferences toward lower-cost food options, and the cyclical nature of the meat-processing industry have tempered investor sentiment.

In the competitive arena of packaged food, top rival, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC), has observed a 25.5% YTD loss and 37.1% decline over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind TSN

Wall Street analysts are reasonably upbeat about TSN’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 11 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $73 suggests a potential upside of 27.4% from current price levels.