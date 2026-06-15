How Is State Street's Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

State Street Corporation (STT), headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. Valued at $46.4 billion by market cap, the company’s products and services include custody, accounting, administration, daily pricing, international exchange services, cash management, financial asset management, securities lending, and investment advisory services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and STT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the asset management industry. State Street's strong brand and global presence are key strengths attracting a diverse client base across over 100 markets. Its robust financial performance, with substantial assets under custody and management, provides flexibility to invest in strategic initiatives and weather economic downturns.

Despite its notable strength, STT shares touched their 52-week high of $168.29 in the last trading session. Shares of STT gained 36.1% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 9.2% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of STT rose 29.9% on a YTD basis and climbed 71.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLF’s YTD losses of 2.6% and 4.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, STT has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year. The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April.

State Street’s Q1 strength came from broad gains in fee revenue, a double-digit rise in FX trading on volatility, and higher NII. Management pointed to its diversified model and is leaning into AI, digital assets, and ETFs for growth, with 70+ AI use cases live and a new tokenization platform.

STT’s rival, Blackstone Inc. (BX) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 20.3% downtick on a YTD basis and a 12.8% loss over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on STT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it. While STT currently trades above its mean price target of $161.59, the Street-high price target of $175 suggests a 4.4% upside potential.