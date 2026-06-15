PTC Inc. Stock: Is PTC Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Boston, Massachusetts-based PTC Inc. ( PTC ) provides software solutions and services worldwide that help manufacturing companies design, operate, and manage products. The company has a market capitalization of $13.1 billion and provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle; ThingWorx, an Industrial Internet of Things software platform; ServiceMax, a service lifecycle management solution; and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” PTC fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software application industry.

However, the stock currently trades 48.3% below its 52-week high of $219.69 recorded on July 31, 2025. PTC has declined 27.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 34.1% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, PTC has delivered a similar performance. The stock has fallen 33.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLK's 52.4% surge over the same period.

PTC has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and also below its 50-day moving average since this month, showcasing bearish momentum.

On May 7, PTC stock 8% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $774.3 million, surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.69, also topping Wall Street’s estimates. PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.65 to $8.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.82 billion.

When stacked against its rival, Datadog, Inc. ( DDOG ) has surged 87.4% over the past year , rallying PTC.