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PTC Inc. Stock: Is PTC Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Business process analysis and network connectivity by THAWEERAT via Adobe Stock
Business process analysis and network connectivity by THAWEERAT via Adobe Stock

Boston, Massachusetts-based PTC Inc. (PTC) provides software solutions and services worldwide that help manufacturing companies design, operate, and manage products. The company has a market capitalization of $13.1 billion and provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle; ThingWorx, an Industrial Internet of Things software platform; ServiceMax, a service lifecycle management solution; and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” PTC fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software application industry.     

However, the stock currently trades 48.3% below its 52-week high of $219.69 recorded on July 31, 2025. PTC has declined 27.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK34.1% rise during the same time frame.       

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In the longer term, PTC has delivered a similar performance. The stock has fallen 33.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLK's 52.4% surge over the same period. 

PTC has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and also below its 50-day moving average since this month, showcasing bearish momentum.

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On May 7, PTC stock 8% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $774.3 million, surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.69, also topping Wall Street’s estimates. PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.65 to $8.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.82 billion. 

When stacked against its rival, Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)  has surged 87.4% over the past year, rallying PTC. 

However, sentiment on PTC remains somewhat optimistic. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $184 suggests 61.9% upside from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 191.73 +6.93 +3.75%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
DDOG 236.64 +6.74 +2.93%
Datadog Inc Cl A
PTC 116.29 +2.61 +2.30%
Ptc Inc

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