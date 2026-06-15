Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Axon Enterprise Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Automatic machine tool industrial manufacture factory by xiaoliangge via Adobe Stock
Automatic machine tool industrial manufacture factory by xiaoliangge via Adobe Stock

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) provides public safety technology solutions in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $35.6 billion, the company operates in two segments: Software and Services, and Connected Devices. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” AXON fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the aerospace and defense industry.      

Despite its strength, AXON stock slipped 50.1% from its 52-week high of $885.91, reached on Aug. 5, 2025. The stock is down 11.6% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX11.4% rise during the same time frame.  

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, AXON has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has fallen 43% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 22.9% returns over the same time frame.           

AXON has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year but above its 50-day moving average since the end of May.

www.barchart.com

On May 7, AXON stock rose 10.7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $807.3 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.61, missing Wall Street’s forecasts.

When stacked against its peer, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), AXON has underperformed. Over the past year, LHX stock has surged 22.9%

Wall Street has a highly bullish view of the stock currently. Among the 20 analysts tracking FSLR, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $669 offers a 51.4% upside potential from current prices. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,431.46 +37.16 +0.50%
S&P 500 Index
AXON 441.73 -4.47 -1.00%
Axon Enterprise
LHX 307.79 -4.38 -1.40%
L3Harris Technologies

Most Popular News

Mark Cuban at Arizona Technology Innovation Summit via Wikimedia Commons 1
Mark Cuban Says Everything in the Hospital Could Cost $1 And Insurance Companies Would Still Raise the Prices to ‘Crush People’s Financial Situation’
Planet earth with flying rocket by Sergey Mironov via Shutterstock 2
Dear AST SpaceMobile Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 17
Image of server racks in modern server room data center by Sashkin via Shutterstock 3
Dear Applied Digital Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 16
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Keep Hiking Nvidia's Forecast Revenue and Price Targets - Is NVDA Too Cheap?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Waymo Is Doubling Down on Self-Driving Car Ambitions. What That Means for GOOGL Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.