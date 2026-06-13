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ON Semiconductor Stock: Is ON Outperforming the Technology Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Semiconductor close up by Yosi Azwan via iStock
Semiconductor close up by Yosi Azwan via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $45.8 billion, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a leading supplier of intelligent power and sensing technologies used across automotive, industrial, cloud infrastructure, and consumer applications. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company specializes in semiconductor solutions that enable energy-efficient and high-performance electronic systems.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ON fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the semiconductor industry. The company is a major supplier of silicon carbide power chips, which improve efficiency and performance in EV powertrains and charging systems. Its growing exposure to electrification and intelligent sensing technologies has positioned it as an important player in the global semiconductor industry.

However, this semiconductor company is currently trading 13.4% below its 52-week high of $134.92, reached on June 4. Shares of ON have gained 102.4% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 34.1% rise during the same time frame.

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ON are up 115.7%, compared to XLK’s 28.4% rise. In the longer term, ON has rallied 120.4% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing XLK’s 52.4% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, ON has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late November. Also, it has been trading over its 50-day moving average since early April. 

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On June 11, shares of the analog semiconductor maker rose 4.1% as easing interest rate pressures and renewed optimism around AI infrastructure spending boosted sentiment across the semiconductor sector, with lower Treasury yields and falling oil prices helping drive a broader rebound in chip stocks.

ON has outperformed its rival, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), which gained 50.8% over the past 52 weeks and 73.6% in 2026.

Looking at ON’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 32 analysts covering it, and the stock currently trades above its mean price target of $106.96.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 184.80 +1.59 +0.87%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
TXN 301.12 +4.02 +1.35%
Texas Instruments
ON 116.79 +0.83 +0.72%
On Semiconductor

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