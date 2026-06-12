How Is PulteGroup’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Homebuilder Stocks?

Atlanta, Georgia-based PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) is engaged in acquiring and developing land and constructing residential properties. Valued at $23.7 billion by market cap, the company operates in more than 40 major markets across the country and serves a broad range of buyers through brands such as Pulte Homes, Centex, Del Webb, DiVosta, and John Wieland Homes.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PHM definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the residential construction industry. Known for its disciplined land acquisition strategy and diversified customer base, PulteGroup generates revenue primarily from home sales and has established itself as a leading player in the U.S. residential construction industry.

Despite its notable strength, PHM slipped 14.2% from its 52-week high of $144.49, achieved on Feb. 17. Over the past three months, PHM stock surged marginally, underperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB), which has surged 4.6% over the same time frame.

Shares of PHM rose 5.8% on a YTD basis and climbed 19.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XHB’s 4.7% YTD rise and 11.8% returns over the last year.

Despite the positive price momentum, PHM has been trading mostly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early March, indicating a bearish trend.

Shares of PulteGroup rose more than 4% on June 9 as stronger-than-expected U.S. existing home sales in May, which reached a five-month high, boosted investor sentiment toward the housing sector. The upbeat data lifted homebuilder stocks broadly, reflecting optimism that resilient housing demand could support future sales and earnings growth.

In the competitive arena of residential construction, D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) has outpaced PHM, with a 7.2% rise on a YTD basis and 23.7% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on PHM’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $137.50 suggests a 10.9% potential upside from current price levels.