The Crowd Isn’t Wise. The Few Are.

Everyone likes the phrase “wisdom of crowds.” It sounds fair, democratic, and comforting. Put enough people together, collect their opinions, let the price settle, and somehow the market finds the truth. It is a lovely idea, and in some cases it is useful. Markets do aggregate information. Prices do tell us something. I have spent my career paying attention to them.

But the older I get, the less I believe the crowd itself is a genius. The crowd creates volume. It creates liquidity. It creates excitement, panic, relief, fear of missing out and noise. It creates the conditions in which prices move. But the edge usually sits somewhere else. It sits with the few who understand the setup better, act earlier, or have the discipline to trade against the emotional flow. I wrote a lot about crowd behavior in Price Catalysts, because so much of investing comes down to understanding why people act when they do.

That is why a recent Yale piece on prediction markets caught my eye. Prediction markets are often sold as the cleanest version of crowd wisdom. People trade contracts tied to real-world outcomes. The price becomes a live probability estimate. In theory, the crowd processes information faster and better than any single forecaster.

The reality appears more compelling. The research found that a small minority of accounts looked genuinely skilled, while most participants were much closer to chance. The market could still produce useful prices, but not because everyone was equally wise. It was because a small number of skilled traders were making much of the real price discovery, while the majority supplied liquidity, volume, and, in many cases, the losses.

That is not really the wisdom of crowds. It is the wisdom of the few, funded by the many. I may use that one again.

The Crowd Creates The Market. It Does Not Always Create The Edge

I do not mean to be dismissive. It is just how markets often work. Most participants are not setting a price. They are reacting to price. They are chasing, hedging, guessing, averaging down, copying someone else’s conviction, or doing what their mandate tells them to do. They are necessary to the market, but being necessary is not the same as being informed.

Prediction markets make the truth easier to see because the data is more visible. Wallets, trades, outcomes, and profits can be studied in a way that is harder to observe in traditional equity markets. But the lesson is not limited to prediction markets. The same thing happens in stocks every day.

I wrote recently about the SpaceX IPO and why huge demand may be a warning rather than a guarantee of value. SpaceX may be one of the greatest companies ever built. I said that then and still believe it. The issue was never whether SpaceX is impressive. The issue was whether public-market investors were getting an edge or simply getting access to something everyone already wanted.

That distinction matters. Reported demand for the SpaceX IPO is enormous. The natural reaction is to treat that as validation. Everybody wants in, so it must be a great opportunity. But demand is not the same as value. A crowded order book tells you the story is loved. It does not tell you the price is wrong in your favor.

The same mistake sits underneath the phrase “wisdom of crowds.” Investors often assume that because many people are involved, the resulting price must carry some collective intelligence. Occasionally it does. Often it carries something else: urgency, positioning, mandate pressure, leverage, career risk, forced selling, or fear of missing out. The market is not one calm brain weighing all the facts. It is a collection of different players with different incentives.

That is why I have never liked the idea that price is truth. Price is not truth. Price is where truth, fear, liquidity, incentives, mandates, and mistakes collide. Sometimes price does a reasonable job of reflecting business reality. Occasionally it does not. The investor’s job is not to worship price, but to understand why that price exists.

Ask Who Is Setting The Price

This question has become more important because investors are surrounded by information but often starved of context. Every move has an instant explanation. Every stock has a narrative. Every chart has someone pretending it was obvious after the fact. But “what does the market think?” is often the wrong starting point. The better question is, "Who is setting the price, and why?”

Where Structural Alpha Lives

This is why I keep coming back to spinoffs, restructurings, index deletions, broken IPOs, recapitalizations, management changes, and activist situations. Not because they sound clever. They often do not. They usually look awkward at first.

That is the point.

When GE began breaking itself apart, the easy view was that it was an old industrial conglomerate cleaning up years of complexity. That was true, but it missed the bigger point. The structure was changing. Businesses buried inside a complicated parent were being separated, valued differently, and judged on their own numbers. The market had to work through that.

Western Digital was similar in principle. The story was not just “storage company splits.” It was about two different businesses, different shareholder bases, different capital needs, and different valuation frameworks once they were no longer forced to sit inside the same wrapper.

That is what I mean by “Structural Alpha.” It is the opportunity created when something other than a clean view of value moves the price. When a stock is sold because it left an index, when a spinoff is dumped by shareholders who never wanted it, when a company is too small for the original shareholder base, or when a good asset is ignored because the numbers look messy in year one, that is structure.

These situations are rarely clean. There may be leverage, limited coverage, poor screens, confusing segment numbers, and very little enthusiasm. But messy is often where the market stops thinking clearly. It is also where the few who do the work can outperform the many who move on.

The crowd wants the clean story: artificial intelligence, weight-loss drugs, mega-cap tech, space, cybersecurity, whatever is working that quarter. There is nothing wrong with owning great companies in great themes, but by the time everyone has agreed on the story, investors need to ask whether the edge is still there.

A compelling story can become a crowded trade. A crowded trade can become a dangerous price. Investors can be right about the business and wrong about the stock.

What usually matters is not whether the headline is attractive but whether the setup pays you. Are you early? Are you buying from a forced seller? Are you seeing through confusion that will clear over time? Or are you simply buying what everyone else already understands, because it feels safer to be surrounded by agreement?

That last one is dangerous. Agreement feels like confirmation, but in markets it can also mean the opportunity has already been distributed.

Do Not Be The Liquidity

Prediction markets give investors a useful reminder. The crowd can produce a price, but that does not mean the crowd is earning the return. Often the return belongs to the few who understand the probabilities better, manage risk better, or know when the rest of the market is only providing liquidity.

Equity markets are more complicated, but the principle is the same. If markets were purely the wisdom of crowds, the investor’s job would mostly be to listen. If markets are often the skill of the few and the mistakes of the many, the investor’s job is to investigate. Who is informed? Who is forced? Who is reacting? Who is simply participating? Who is buying because they must, and who is selling because they cannot hold?

That is the uncomfortable truth of every market. Someone is the liquidity. You do not want it to be you.

In practical terms, this means investors should spend less time asking what everyone thinks and more time asking why a price exists. Why is this stock cheap? Why is it being sold? Who owns it? Who cannot own it? Who has to buy it? Who has stopped caring? Who is doing the work? Who is just reacting?

These questions are not glamorous, but they are often where the money is made. The market loves to pretend it is a weighing machine. Over time, maybe it is. In the short and medium term, it is often a transfer machine. Capital moves from the impatient to the patient, from the forced to the flexible, from the emotional to the disciplined, and from the many who think they are informed to the few who actually are.

That is not cynical. It is useful. It means investors do not need to know everything. They do not need to predict every macro number, every election, every Fed decision or every earnings print. They need to find places where the setup gives them a better chance than the crowd. They need to avoid trades where their only advantage is enthusiasm.

The lesson from prediction markets is not that crowds are useless. It is that crowds are misunderstood. The crowd supplies the market. The few often sharpen it. Price discovery is not magic. It is work. It is incentives. It is structure. It is an information meeting about capital under pressure.

So the next time someone says the market has spoken, I would be careful. The market may have spoken, or it may have merely shouted. The better investor asks a different question: who was speaking, and who was just paying to listen?