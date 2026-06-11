Tractor Supply Stock: Is TSCO Underperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

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Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, operates as a rural lifestyle retailer. Valued at $15.7 billion by market cap, the company provides farm maintenance, animal, general maintenance, lawn and garden, light truck equipment, work clothing, and other products.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and TSCO perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty retail industry. TSCO is a trusted, one-stop retailer known for its commitment to quality and service. It strategically locates stores in rural areas to minimize competition and builds strong customer loyalty through its rewards program, the Neighbor's Club.

Despite its notable strength, TSCO slipped 51.9% from its 52-week high of $63.99, achieved on Jul. 24, 2025. Over the past three months, TSCO stock has declined 38.9%, notably underperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) marginal losses during the same time frame.

Shares of TSCO plummeted 38.5% on a YTD basis and 40.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming XLY’s YTD 5% losses and 4.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, TSCO has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-September, 2025, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

TSCO’s underperformance stemmed from persistent pressure in the companion animal segment, as structural shifts in pet ownership and weaker discretionary spending offset gains in farm and ranch. Management cited cautious consumers and underexposure to premium and fresh pet products as headwinds, but plans to expand assortments, enhance services, and leverage digital growth to improve results.

In the competitive arena of specialty retail, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) has taken the lead over the stock, with a marginal uptick on a YTD basis and 4.4% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on TSCO’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 29 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $46.59 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 51.4% from current price levels.