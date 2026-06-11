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Datadog Stock: Is DDOG Outperforming the Technology Sector?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

New York-based Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $81 billion, the company’s products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, observability pipelines, synthetics, real user monitoring, product analytics, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” DDOG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software application industry.     

However, the stock currently trades 18.3% below its 52-week high of $278.70 recorded on June 1. DDOG has surged 84.9% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK26.4% rise during the same time frame.     

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In the longer term, DDOG has delivered a similar performance. The stock has grown 89.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLK's 46.7% surge over the same period. 

DDOG has been trading above its 200-day moving average since May and also above its 50-day moving average since April. 

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DDOG has been a champion among investors for a while due to its strong fundamentals. The company has exhibited 29.5% ARR growth over the last year, demonstrating its ability to secure long-term customer commitments. Moreover, DDOG has announced an outstanding revenue outlook for the upcoming 12 months, securing a majority market share. 

When stacked against its rival, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has declined 26.5% over the past year, lagging behind DDOG.

Wall Street currently has a highly bullish view of the stock. Among the 45 analysts tracking DDOG, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $226.47 is below the current price levels. However, its Street-high price target of $320 offers a 40.6% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 176.63 -4.14 -2.29%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
DDOG 227.63 +0.29 +0.13%
Datadog Inc Cl A
ADP 231.10 -0.07 -0.03%
Automatic Data Processing

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