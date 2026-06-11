Datadog Stock: Is DDOG Outperforming the Technology Sector?

New York-based Datadog, Inc. ( DDOG ) operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $81 billion , the company’s products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, observability pipelines, synthetics, real user monitoring, product analytics, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” DDOG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software application industry.

However, the stock currently trades 18.3% below its 52-week high of $278.70 recorded on June 1. DDOG has surged 84.9% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 26.4% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, DDOG has delivered a similar performance. The stock has grown 89.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLK's 46.7% surge over the same period.

DDOG has been trading above its 200-day moving average since May and also above its 50-day moving average since April.

DDOG has been a champion among investors for a while due to its strong fundamentals . The company has exhibited 29.5% ARR growth over the last year, demonstrating its ability to secure long-term customer commitments. Moreover, DDOG has announced an outstanding revenue outlook for the upcoming 12 months, securing a majority market share.

When stacked against its rival, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) has declined 26.5% over the past year , lagging behind DDOG.