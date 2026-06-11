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Is Deckers Outdoor Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Deckers Outdoor Corp_ ugg storefront by- Robert Way via iStock
Deckers Outdoor Corp_ ugg storefront by- Robert Way via iStock

Goleta, California-based Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $15.6 billion, the company offers its products under the UGG, HOKA, Teva, Koolaburra, and AHNU brand names.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” DECK fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the footwear & accessories industry.       

However, DECK stock is down 12.1% from its 52-week high of $126.50 touched on July 25, 2025. Moreover, DECK grown 5.6% over the past three months and has rallied the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI), which rose 4.6% during the same period.  

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Zooming out a little further, the scenario changes. Over the past 52 weeks, DECK has grown 1.1%, underperforming DOWI’s 16.5% gain.       

DECK has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since May. 

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On May 21, DECK stock rose 4.5% following the release of its Q4 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion and topped the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.96, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $7.30 to $7.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.86 billion to $5.91 billion. 

When stacked against its peer, NIKE, Inc. (NKE), DECK has outperformed. Over the past year, NKE stock has declined 31.2%.     

However, sentiment on DECK remains somewhat optimistic. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $125.25 suggests 12.7% upside from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DECK 111.18 -1.30 -1.16%
Deckers Outdoor Corp
NKE 43.96 -0.69 -1.55%
Nike Inc
$DOWI 49,918.78 -953.33 -1.87%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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