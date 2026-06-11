Is Deckers Outdoor Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Goleta, California-based Deckers Outdoor Corporation ( DECK ) designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $15.6 billion , the company offers its products under the UGG, HOKA, Teva, Koolaburra, and AHNU brand names.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” DECK fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the footwear & accessories industry.

However, DECK stock is down 12.1% from its 52-week high of $126.50 touched on July 25, 2025. Moreover, DECK grown 5.6% over the past three months and has rallied the Dow Jones Industrial Average ( $DOWI ), which rose 4.6% during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the scenario changes. Over the past 52 weeks, DECK has grown 1.1%, underperforming DOWI’s 16.5% gain.

DECK has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since May.

On May 21, DECK stock rose 4.5% following the release of its Q4 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion and topped the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.96, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $7.30 to $7.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.86 billion to $5.91 billion.

When stacked against its peer, NIKE, Inc. ( NKE ), DECK has outperformed. Over the past year, NKE stock has declined 31.2% .