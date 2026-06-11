Is Corning Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Headquartered in Corning, New York, Corning Incorporated ( GLW ) has built its name as a technology and materials science powerhouse that creates specialty glass, ceramics, optical fiber, and advanced materials.

With a market cap of approximately $144.7 billion , Corning sits comfortably in the “large cap” league, a club reserved for companies worth more than $10 billion. Its enormous scale puts its products at the heart of broadband networks, display screens, vehicle emissions systems, laboratory research, and pharmaceutical packaging worldwide.

GLW stock is currently trading 20.6% below its 52-week high of $211.79 reached in May. Even so, the shares have been on quite a tear, rallying 23.5% over the past three months. During the same period, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) advanced 7.2% , highlighting Corning’s outperformance.

A wider lens makes the gap even harder to ignore. GLW stock has surged 232.3% over the past 52 weeks while the S&P 500 gained 20.3%. The trend has carried straight into 2026 as GLW stock climbed 92.1% year-to-date (YTD) while the benchmark index has added 6.2%.

The technical picture also remains firmly in the bulls’ corner. The stock currently sits below its 50-day moving average of $175.10. It has nevertheless spent most of its time above that level since July 2025. The shares have also stayed above their 200-day moving average of $117.15 since July 2025, reinforcing the strength behind the longer-term uptrend.

Moreover, Corning delivered a major catalyst on May 6, sending its stock up 12% after unveiling a multiyear commercial and technology partnership with NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ). The agreement positions Corning at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom by expanding U.S. manufacturing of advanced optical connectivity solutions, giving the company a larger slice of a rapidly growing market.

Corning also used the occasion to spotlight its long-term growth ambitions, announcing an investor event at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to extend its Springboard plan through its Market Access Platforms.

Management expects a $20 billion annualized sales run rate by the end of 2026, supported by a 15% sales CAGR from Q4 2023 to Q4 2026, followed by an even faster 19% sales CAGR from Q4 2026 to Q4 2030.

The comparison with competitors only adds fuel to the argument. Corning’s rival Amphenol Corporation ( APH ) has gained 61.3% over the past 52 weeks and risen 10.4% YTD. GLW stock left that performance in the dust, making its own advance stand out even more.