Is Corning Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Headquartered in Corning, New York, Corning Incorporated (GLW) has built its name as a technology and materials science powerhouse that creates specialty glass, ceramics, optical fiber, and advanced materials.
With a market cap of approximately $144.7 billion, Corning sits comfortably in the “large cap” league, a club reserved for companies worth more than $10 billion. Its enormous scale puts its products at the heart of broadband networks, display screens, vehicle emissions systems, laboratory research, and pharmaceutical packaging worldwide.
GLW stock is currently trading 20.6% below its 52-week high of $211.79 reached in May. Even so, the shares have been on quite a tear, rallying 23.5% over the past three months. During the same period, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) advanced 7.2%, highlighting Corning’s outperformance.
A wider lens makes the gap even harder to ignore. GLW stock has surged 232.3% over the past 52 weeks while the S&P 500 gained 20.3%. The trend has carried straight into 2026 as GLW stock climbed 92.1% year-to-date (YTD) while the benchmark index has added 6.2%.
The technical picture also remains firmly in the bulls’ corner. The stock currently sits below its 50-day moving average of $175.10. It has nevertheless spent most of its time above that level since July 2025. The shares have also stayed above their 200-day moving average of $117.15 since July 2025, reinforcing the strength behind the longer-term uptrend.
Moreover, Corning delivered a major catalyst on May 6, sending its stock up 12% after unveiling a multiyear commercial and technology partnership with NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). The agreement positions Corning at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom by expanding U.S. manufacturing of advanced optical connectivity solutions, giving the company a larger slice of a rapidly growing market.
Corning also used the occasion to spotlight its long-term growth ambitions, announcing an investor event at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to extend its Springboard plan through its Market Access Platforms.
Management expects a $20 billion annualized sales run rate by the end of 2026, supported by a 15% sales CAGR from Q4 2023 to Q4 2026, followed by an even faster 19% sales CAGR from Q4 2026 to Q4 2030.
The comparison with competitors only adds fuel to the argument. Corning’s rival Amphenol Corporation (APH) has gained 61.3% over the past 52 weeks and risen 10.4% YTD. GLW stock left that performance in the dust, making its own advance stand out even more.
Wall Street remains constructive on the shares. Among 14 analysts covering GLW stock, the overall rating stands at “Moderate Buy.” The average price target of $201.31 points to potential upside of 19.7% from current levels.
On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.