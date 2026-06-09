This AI Fiber Play Is Backed by Amazon, Meta, and Nvidia and Has Long-Term Potential

Corning (GLW) is a global materials science powerhouse with a 175-year legacy of life-changing invention. The company operates across optical communications, display technologies, specialty materials, automotive, and life sciences. Corning is today one of the most compelling AI infrastructure plays hiding in plain sight. As the inventor of low-loss optical fiber and the world's leading innovator in glass science and optical physics, Corning is well-positioned to meet unprecedented demand for AI data centers at scale.

Founded in 1851, the company is headquartered in Corning, New York.

Corning Stock Surges

GLW has delivered a staggering 248% total return over the past 12 months, dramatically outpacing the S&P 500's ($SPX) 23% gain over the same period, with a year-to-date (YTD) total return of approximately 102% in 2026. The stock’s 52-week high of $211.79 reflects a 16% decline recently, creating an entry point for investors.

Against the S&P 500 Information Technology Index ($SRIT), GLW has significantly outpaced the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) ETF's returns over both the past 52 weeks and on a YTD basis, marking a remarkable transformation from a steady industrial compounder into one of the defining AI infrastructure momentum stocks of 2026.

Corning Results Top Estimates

Corning reported Q1 2026 core sales of $4.35 billion, up 18% year-over-year (YoY), exceeding analyst consensus of $4.29 billion, while core EPS grew 30% to $0.70, reaching the upper end of guidance and beating Street estimates by approximately 1.5%. Optical Communications sales surged 36% YoY to $1.8 billion, driven entirely by robust AI infrastructure demand, while Solar sales skyrocketed 80% YoY. The quarter marked Corning's eighth consecutive period of YoY sales growth under its Springboard plan.

Core operating margin expanded 220 basis points YoY to 20.2%, gross margin improved 120 basis points to 39.1%, and return on invested capital expanded 190 basis points to 13.5%. Free cash flow reached $188 million, while two additional hyperscale customers entered large, long-term supply agreements with Corning, deals comparable in size and duration to the Meta (META) agreement. Management also outlined an ambitious plan to double sales to $40 billion by 2030, supported by customer prepayments and a focus on maintaining high margins and strong cash flow conversion.

For Q2 2026, management guided core sales of approximately $4.6 billion, up 14% YoY, and core EPS of $0.73–$0.77, up approximately 25% YoY. CEO Wendell Weeks stated, "Our strong first-quarter results continued the powerful trajectory of our Springboard plan," adding that AI is driving the largest infrastructure buildout of our time, and Corning's expanded optical capacity will directly supply the connectivity that hyperscale data centers need to deploy Nvidia (NVDA)-accelerated computing at scale.

Corning Inks Multibillion-Dollar Deal With Amazon

Corning shares popped more than 5.5% on Monday after Amazon (AMZN) announced a multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement for Corning to supply optical fiber, cable, and connectivity for Amazon's rapidly expanding U.S. data center infrastructure. The deal, which will strengthen America's domestic fiber optics supply chain, will create 1,000 advanced manufacturing jobs at Corning's North Carolina facilities, hundreds of additional construction roles, and a dedicated workforce training program in fiber optics and fusion splicing.

AWS CEO Matt Garman described the agreement as a continuation of Amazon's long-term commitment to American manufacturing, noting the company has invested over $20 billion in North Carolina since 2010, with this agreement coming on top of a previously announced $10 billion state investment plan.

The deal further solidifies Corning's position as the indispensable optical connectivity supplier of the AI infrastructure era, adding to its landmark agreements with Meta, Nvidia, and two undisclosed hyperscalers, collectively representing one of the most powerful customer commitment portfolios in the global AI supply chain.

Should You Bet on GLW Stock?

With Amazon's multibillion-dollar fiber optics pact adding yet another hyperscaler anchor to Corning's already formidable customer commitment portfolio, GLW's AI infrastructure narrative is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. However, Wall Street's consensus remains measured. GLW carries a "Moderate Buy" rating across 14 analyst ratings, comprising eight "Strong Buy" and six "Hold," with a mean price target of $201.31, implying approximately 16% upside from current levels.

For investors, the modest consensus upside reflects a stock that has already delivered extraordinary returns, but with a $40 billion revenue target by 2030 and hyperscaler demand compounding, the long-term thesis remains firmly intact.