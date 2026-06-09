Is IQVIA Holdings Stock Outperforming the Dow?

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Durham, North Carolina-based IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) provides healthcare research services. Valued at $30.7 billion by market cap, the company offers analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry which helps them in the clinical development and commercialization of medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and IQV perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. With strong revenue growth and a global presence in over 100 countries, IQVIA's expertise and scale provide a competitive edge that is hard to replicate.

Despite its notable strength, IQV slipped 25.6% from its 52-week high of $247.05, achieved on Jan. 9. Over the past three months, IQV stock gained 5.3%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 6.9% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of IQV fell 18.5% on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 5.7%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 20.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s 18.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, IQV has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early February. However, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-April, experiencing some fluctuations.

IQV outperformed on stronger client demand for its AI-enabled Commercial and R&D Solutions. Large multiyear contracts, a record $34.2 billion backlog, and a growing pipeline support the outlook, while productivity initiatives are expected to offset currency and mix headwinds as IQV scales AI adoption.

On May 5, IQV shares closed up by 9.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.90 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.83. The company’s revenue was $4.2 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $4.1 billion. IQV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.65 to $12.95, and revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.4 billion.

In the competitive arena of diagnostics & research, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) has taken the lead over IQV, with a 1.9% loss on a YTD basis, but lagged behind the stock with a 14.4% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on IQV’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $224.45 suggests a potential upside of 22.2% from current price levels.