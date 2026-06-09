Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is IQVIA Holdings Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_

Durham, North Carolina-based IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) provides healthcare research services. Valued at $30.7 billion by market cap, the company offers analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry which helps them in the clinical development and commercialization of medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and IQV perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. With strong revenue growth and a global presence in over 100 countries, IQVIA's expertise and scale provide a competitive edge that is hard to replicate.

Despite its notable strength, IQV slipped 25.6% from its 52-week high of $247.05, achieved on Jan. 9. Over the past three months, IQV stock gained 5.3%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI6.9% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of IQV fell 18.5% on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 5.7%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 20.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s 18.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, IQV has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early February. However, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-April, experiencing some fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

IQV outperformed on stronger client demand for its AI-enabled Commercial and R&D Solutions. Large multiyear contracts, a record $34.2 billion backlog, and a growing pipeline support the outlook, while productivity initiatives are expected to offset currency and mix headwinds as IQV scales AI adoption.

On May 5, IQV shares closed up by 9.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.90 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.83. The company’s revenue was $4.2 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $4.1 billion. IQV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.65 to $12.95, and revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.4 billion.

In the competitive arena of diagnostics & research, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) has taken the lead over IQV, with a 1.9% loss on a YTD basis, but lagged behind the stock with a 14.4% uptick over the past 52 weeks. 

Wall Street analysts are bullish on IQV’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $224.45 suggests a potential upside of 22.2% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
A 135.98 +3.29 +2.48%
Agilent Technologies
$DOWI 50,795.20 +9.19 +0.02%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
IQV 186.47 +2.78 +1.51%
Iqvia Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Ahead of Oracle Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for ORCL Stock
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Just Dramatically Reversed Course on Tesla Because TSLA Stock Has Massive Physical AI Potential
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Dear Oracle Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 10
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 4
Investors Are Punishing Broadcom Stock After Earnings. They’re Missing a 200% Spike in Semiconductor Revenue Ahead.
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Climb as Tech Stocks Rebound, U.S. Inflation Data and SpaceX IPO Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.