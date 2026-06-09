How Is AMETEK's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

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With a market cap of $51.8 billion , AMETEK, Inc. ( AME ) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, serving a wide range of industrial, aerospace, medical, and defense markets. Through its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG) segments, the company provides advanced sensing, monitoring, power, automation, and precision motion control solutions to customers worldwide.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and AMETEK fits this criterion perfectly. It has built a diversified portfolio of innovative products and services that support critical applications across numerous industries.

Shares of the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company have declined 7.1% from its 52-week high of $243.18 . The stock has risen 1.8% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 2.2% return over the same time frame.

AME stock is up 10.1% on a YTD basis, slightly underperforming XLI's 11.9% gain. However, in the longer term, shares of the company have soared 26.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLI’s 19.8% increase over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving averages since July last year.

Shares of AMETEK rose 3.4% on Apr. 30, after the company reported record Q1 2026 results that exceeded expectations, with sales increasing 11% year-over-year to $1.93 billion and adjusted EPS rising 13% to $1.97. Investor sentiment was further boosted by strong operating performance, including a 14% increase in adjusted operating income to $516.6 million, a 50-basis-point expansion in operating margin to 26.8%, record orders up 23%, and a record backlog that reflected robust demand across end markets.

The stock also benefited from management raising its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $7.94 - $8.14 and forecasting high-single-digit sales growth and Q2 EPS growth of 10% - 12%.

In comparison, rival GE Vernova Inc. ( GEV ) has outperformed AME stock. GEV stock has surged 41.5% on a YTD basis and 92.7% over the past 52 weeks.