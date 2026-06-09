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Nucor Stock: Is NUE Outperforming the Materials Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock
Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock

Nucor Corporation (NUE) is the largest steel producer and recycler in North America and one of the world's leading manufacturers of steel and steel products. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates a diversified network of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mills, fabrication facilities, and raw material processing operations, serving customers across the construction, automotive, energy, industrial, and infrastructure sectors.

With a market capitalization of $57.7 billion, NUE firmly sits in the large-cap category, reflecting its scale, industry influence, and leadership within the U.S. steel sector. Known for its decentralized culture and performance-based compensation system, Nucor has earned a reputation for operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation. 

The steel titan currently hovers around its 52-week high of $264.67, recorded recently on June 6. Over the past three months, NUE stock has soared 50.2%, outpacing the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLBmarginal rise over the same time frame. 

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Looking at the broader trend, Nucor’s momentum remains solid. The stock has gained 55.4% in 2026, far ahead of the ETF’s 10.2% return. It has surged 108.4% over the past year, significantly beating the index’s 13.8% gain. 

From a technical standpoint, NUE has traded above its 200-day moving average since July 2025. Moreover, it has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April, signaling a longer-term bullish trend. 

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Nucor has outperformed the broader market over the past year thanks to strengthening steel prices, resilient demand from key end markets, favorable U.S. trade policies, and strong operational execution. Investors have become increasingly optimistic about the company’s earnings outlook as industry conditions have improved, and recent investments have begun to contribute meaningfully to profitability. 

NUE’s top rival, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD), has trailed behind Nucor, with a 100.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

As a result, Wall Street analysts are very bullish on NUE’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $257.57 implies an upswing potential of 1.6% from the current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NUE 255.22 +1.82 +0.72%
Nucor Corp
XLB 50.71 +0.75 +1.50%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR
STLD 270.40 +3.20 +1.20%
Steel Dynamics Inc

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