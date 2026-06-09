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Is Cummins Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cummins Inc_ manufacturing plant-by jetcityimage via iStock
Cummins Inc_ manufacturing plant-by jetcityimage via iStock

Columbus, Indiana-based Cummins Inc. (CMI) is a power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad portfolio of traditional, clean-energy, and hybrid power solutions. Valued at a market cap of $92.8 billion, the company also provides a comprehensive suite of fully integrated powertrain-related components, including advanced turbochargers, automated transmissions, fuel systems, air handling technologies, engine filtration, and specialized catalytic exhaust emission systems.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CMI fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. The company’s core competitive strength lies in its massive, deeply entrenched global distribution and service network spanning 190 countries, as well as its unmatched mastery of high-horsepower internal combustion engineering.

This industrial company is currently trading 6.3% below its 52-week high of $718.08, reached on May 7. Shares of CMI have soared 24.8% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX9.9% uptick during the same time frame. 

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In the longer term, CMI has rallied 106% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing SPX's 23.4% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CMI are up 31.8%, compared to SPX’s 8.2% rise. 

To confirm its bullish trend, CMI has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early July 2025, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early April. 

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Cummins shares climbed 2.8% on May 5 after the company reported a strong Q1 earnings report and raised its full-year forecast, fueled by resilient North American truck markets and surging data center demand. The power technology leader generated $8.4 billion in Q1 revenue, representing a 3% year-over-year increase. A primary catalyst for this growth was the power generation business, where sales jumped 19% to $2 billion, on the back of accelerating data center infrastructure builds across North America, China, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Market optimism was further bolstered as management raised its 2026 revenue growth guidance to a range of 8% to 11% and lifted its full-year EBITDA projections in the range of 17.75% to 18.5%. 

CMI has also outperformed its rival, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), which gained 31.6% over the past 52 weeks and increased marginally on a YTD basis. 

Looking at CMI’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $711.88 suggests a 5.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,405.73 +21.99 +0.30%
S&P 500 Index
PH 883.14 +0.80 +0.09%
Parker-Hannifin Corp
CMI 672.68 +21.46 +3.30%
Cummins Inc

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