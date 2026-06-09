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Is Kroger Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Kroger Co_ location-by jetcityimage via iStock
Kroger Co_ location-by jetcityimage via iStock

Cincinnati, Ohio-based The Kroger Co. (KR) operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Valued at a market capitalization of $38.6 billion, the company operates a combination of food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price-impact warehouses, which offer products ranging from natural foods, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, organic produce, home fashion and furnishings, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” KR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the grocery store industry.   

Despite its strength, KR stock slipped 17.8% from its 52-week high of $76.58, reached on Mar. 12. The stock is down 15.1% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX9.9% rise during the same time frame.   

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Moreover, KR has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 4.8% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 23.4% returns over the same time frame.        

KR has been trading below its 200- and 50-day moving averages since the end of May.

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On Mar. 5, KR shares rose 5.3% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s sales increased 1.2% year-over-year to $34.7 billion, but failed to touch the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.28, which successfully exceeded Wall Street estimates. 

When stacked against its peer, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), KR has outperformed. Over the past year, ACI stock has declined 24.7%.        

Wall Street has a somewhat optimistic view of the stock currently. Among the 22 analysts tracking KR, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $76.65 suggests 21.7% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,405.73 +21.99 +0.30%
S&P 500 Index
KR 62.96 -0.61 -0.96%
Kroger Company
ACI 16.14 -0.22 -1.34%
Albertsons Companies Inc Cl A

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