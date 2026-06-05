Palantir Partners with Google Cloud to Integrate Gemini AI Tools. Why the Deal Matters for PLTR Stock Investors.

Plenty of companies say they are "using AI." Far fewer have figured out how to make it do real work, or the kind that changes how a business runs every day.

That gap is exactly where Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has built its reputation. Now the company is teaming up with one of the largest cloud providers on the planet to help close it. Palantir is riding one of the hottest growth streaks in software, and this deal hands it another major channel to reach customers.

Why Palantir's AI Momentum Makes the Google Cloud Deal Matter

Palantir builds software that integrates scattered company data into one place so teams can act on it. Its main commercial product, the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), sits atop a system the company calls the Ontology, a digital map of how a business operates.

In addition to models, you also need a structure that connects artificial intelligence to real tasks, whether that's on a factory floor or in an insurance claim.

In the first quarter of 2026, Palantir reported revenue of $1.63 billion, up 85% year-over-year, its highest growth rate as a public company. Its U.S. business grew 104%. The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $7.66 billion, an increase of 71% year-over-year.

In plain terms: Demand is outrunning what most software firms ever see, and Palantir keeps adding partners to feed it.

What the Palantir and Google Cloud Gemini Partnership Does

First, Palantir's software is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace (GOOG) (GOOGL), making it easier for Google's existing customers to buy.

Second, the two firms are integrating their data systems. Information will flow in both directions between Google's BigQuery, a tool for storing and querying large volumes of data, and Palantir's Foundry. They are also linking Google's Knowledge Catalog with Palantir's Ontology, so the systems share meaning, not just raw numbers.

Third, and the headline for many users, Google's Gemini AI models will plug directly into AIP, which lets customers point best-in-class models at their most important workflows.

“Our partnership with Palantir helps turn raw data into AI-driven insights,” Satish Thomas, Google Cloud's vice president of applied AI and platform ecosystem, said in a company statement. He said the goal is a "secure, unified foundation" for complex, high-stakes work.

One customer is already live. At power-management company Eaton, the mix of Foundry, AIP, Ontology, and Gemini is turning dense engineering documents into usable operational tools. Eaton says the setup speeds up quote generation, sharpens engineering accuracy, and cuts manual effort, according to a company statement.

"Our customers are relentless in their ambitions," said Palantir Chief Architect Akshay Krishnaswamy in a company statement. He said the deal pairs years of customer spending on Google's tools with the "operational force" of Foundry and AIP.

Why the Google Cloud Deal Matters for PLTR Stock Investors

In recent weeks, Palantir has announced tie-ups with the law firm Kirkland & Ellis, the software giant SAP, the Mexican insurer GNP Seguros, and the construction firm McCarthy Building Companies. The U.S. Army also tapped the company for a technology-integration "hackathon."

Each deal follows the same playbook: take a company's existing data and hard-won judgment, then wire AI straight into daily operations.

The Google Cloud arrangement differs from that in one key way. Instead of fighting over the same customers, two heavyweights agreed to work together and to sell through each other's channels.

For a business weighing an AI strategy, that could mean fewer painful choices between platforms it already pays for. For Palantir, it is one more route to the demand that chief executive Alex Karp says the company can barely keep up with.

Whether the combined tools live up to the hype will play out on factory floors and in back offices over the next year.

But the message from both companies is hard to miss: The contest is no longer about who owns the smartest model.

Palantir Is Growing Rapidly

Analysts tracking Palantir forecast revenue to increase from $4.48 billion in 2025 to $30 billion in 2030. In this period, adjusted earnings per share are forecast to expand from $0.75 to $8.56. If PLTR stock is priced at 55x, which is similar to its three-year low, it should trade around $470, above the current price of $135.

Out of the 28 analysts covering PLTR stock, 19 recommend “Strong Buy,” seven recommend “Hold,” one recommends “Moderate Sell,” and one recommends “Strong Sell.” The average PLTR stock price target is $195, indicating 44% upside potential.