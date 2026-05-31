Google Just Changed Enlight Renewable Energy Stock’s Entire Growth Story

Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) soared after winning one of its potentially most critical agreements: a deal with Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google. The long-term deal involves supplying electricity to Google's expanding portfolio of data centers in Oklahoma. It makes sense why investors reacted so positively to the news; power production companies are increasingly being seen as the second layer of the AI infrastructure play as hyperscalers urgently seek electricity sources for advanced computing clusters.

The significance of this deal lies in multiple aspects, including the length of the contract and the customer's identity. By agreeing to supply power to Google, Enlight has effectively demonstrated its capability to become part of growing AI and data-center power infrastructure. This shifts the narrative from Enlight being "just another renewable energy company" to an integral player in the infrastructure layer enabling the expansion of hyperscalers.

About Enlight Renewable Energy Stock

Enlight Renewable Energy designs, constructs, and manages utility-scale solar, wind, and battery storage projects throughout the United States, Europe, and Israel. As of now, the market capitalization sits at $12.17 billion as a result of a strong rally driven by execution and growing interest in power infrastructure for data centers and AI growth.

ENLT stock has emerged as a top performer among renewable energy plays. Shares recently hit a 52-week high of $108.65 and closed on May 29 at $107.42. From its 52-week low of $18.22, ENLT stock has climbed roughly 489%. Moreover, shares have rallied about 17% over the last five trading days, handily outperforming the market as capital inflows accelerate toward AI-related energy infrastructure beneficiaries.

On the other hand, the valuation is starting to become a major issue. ENLT stock is currently changing hands at 20.8 times sales and more than 349 times forward earnings. These are extremely high multiples for a renewable energy infrastructure company, even given the growth story. In essence, the market is already pricing Enlight as an emerging strategic electricity platform for hyperscalers rather than a typical developer of utility-scale projects. Time will tell whether it can keep that premium or not.

Enlight Renewable Energy Reports Another Strong Quarter

Enlight's first-quarter earnings report provided a boost to the stock price. Revenue jumped 54% year-over-year (YOY) to $200 million. At the same time, GAAP EPS reached $0.16, significantly beating Wall Street's expectations of $0.06 to $0.07. Adjusted EBITDA advanced 17% to $154 million. Operating cash flow grew 58% to $100 million.

More importantly, the company showed improvements in terms of quality metrics. The U.S. became Enlight's largest geographical region with a 37% contribution to revenue. Roadrunner and Quail Ranch projects helped a lot as well, contributing significantly to the company's expanding construction portfolio.

As for the new deal with Google, it might actually turn out to be much more significant than some think. Under the Solstice project, 200 MWac of photovoltaic generation will be supplied through a 15-year agreement to support Google's Oklahoma data center operations. The project will begin construction in 2028 with commercial operations projected to start in 2029. In addition, the company plans to add 800 MWh of battery storage capacity.

Here's why the deal is relevant. Market participants are beginning to realize that AI infrastructure development is no longer limited to merely having GPUs. Availability of electricity is increasingly becoming a bottleneck that needs solving. According to projections, the Southwest Power Pool is set to see a nearly 5 GW jump in peak load generation by 2029 despite shutting down 5.7 GW of fossil-fuel generation capacity. In other words, there is a real chance that hyperscalers will need renewable energy developers even more.

Management reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2026, projecting revenue between $755 million and $785 million as well as $545 million to $565 million of adjusted EBITDA.

What Do Analysts Expect for ENLT Stock?

Analysts are generally neutral on ENLT stock with a consensus “Hold” rating, although expectations are gradually moving to reflect the massive rally in shares. Price targets for the stock range from $37 to $105, with the mean target of $79.83 having already been surpassed by shares. In fact, ENLT stock currently trades just above its Street-high target of $105.