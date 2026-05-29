Is Danaher Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Washington, the District Of Columbia-based Danaher Corporation (DHR) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, research, and industrial products and services. The company is valued at $127.8 billion by market cap.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DHR definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the diagnostics & research industry. DHR’s competitive strengths come from its portfolio of high-margin, mission-critical tools in biotech, diagnostics, and life sciences. Strong positions in regulated, R&D-heavy markets give it pricing power and resilience, even in downturns.

Despite its notable strength, DHR shares slipped 25.6% from their 52-week high of $242.80, achieved on Jan. 22. Over the past three months, DHR stock has declined 13.8%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of DHR fell 20.7% on a YTD basis and dipped 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 10.5% and 28.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, DHR is trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-February. It has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late January, with minor fluctuations.

On Apr. 21, DHR shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.06 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.95. The company’s revenue was $5.95 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $5.99 billion. DHR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.35 to $8.55.

In the competitive arena of diagnostics & research, Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) has taken the lead over DHR, showing resilience with a 4.6% uptick on a YTD basis and 10.8% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on DHR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $242.57 suggests a potential upside of 34.3% from current price levels.