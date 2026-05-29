Is Danaher Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Washington, the District Of Columbia-based Danaher Corporation (DHR) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, research, and industrial products and services. The company is valued at $127.8 billion by market cap.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DHR definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the diagnostics & research industry. DHR’s competitive strengths come from its portfolio of high-margin, mission-critical tools in biotech, diagnostics, and life sciences. Strong positions in regulated, R&D-heavy markets give it pricing power and resilience, even in downturns.
Despite its notable strength, DHR shares slipped 25.6% from their 52-week high of $242.80, achieved on Jan. 22. Over the past three months, DHR stock has declined 13.8%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10% gains during the same time frame.
Shares of DHR fell 20.7% on a YTD basis and dipped 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 10.5% and 28.5% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bearish trend, DHR is trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-February. It has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late January, with minor fluctuations.
On Apr. 21, DHR shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.06 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.95. The company’s revenue was $5.95 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $5.99 billion. DHR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.35 to $8.55.
In the competitive arena of diagnostics & research, Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) has taken the lead over DHR, showing resilience with a 4.6% uptick on a YTD basis and 10.8% gains over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are bullish on DHR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $242.57 suggests a potential upside of 34.3% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.