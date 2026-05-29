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How Is McDonald' Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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McDonald's Corp fries by- junce via iStock
McDonald's Corp fries by- junce via iStock

Valued at $199.6 billion by market cap, McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is the world's largest fast-food restaurant company. Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Chicago, the company operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand across more than 100 countries. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." McDonald’s fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the restaurant industry. Its core competencies center on its globally scalable franchise operating system, brand power, and real-estate-backed economics. 

McDonald’s touched its 52-week high of $341.75 on Mar. 2 and is currently 18.7% below the peak. Additionally, MCD stock has dropped 18.5% over the past three months, trailing the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY4.5% uptick.

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The stock is down 9.1% year-to-date and 11.2% over the past 12 months, notably underperforming the XLY, which is up 2.2% in 2026 and 13.6% over the past year. 

From a technical standpoint, MCD has dipped below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages in March, indicating a downtrend. 

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On May 20, McDonald's announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share, payable on June 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2026. The announcement was well received by investors, with the stock gaining 1.4% in the following trading session, reflecting confidence in the company's continued commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

On a more positive note, McDonald's has outperformed its peer Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (CMG12.4% plunge on a YTD basis and a 35.3% decline over the past year.

Among the 36 analysts covering the MCD stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $331.67 represents a 19.3% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 122.06 +0.51 +0.42%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
CMG 32.42 -0.27 -0.83%
Chipotle Mexican Grill
MCD 277.97 -2.95 -1.05%
McDonald's Corp

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