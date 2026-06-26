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Abbott Laboratories' Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Abbott Laboratories HQ photo- by Sundry Photography via iStock
Abbott Laboratories HQ photo- by Sundry Photography via iStock

With a market cap of $162.4 billion, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a global healthcare company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of pharmaceutical, diagnostic, nutritional, and medical device products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Established Pharmaceuticals; Diagnostics; Nutrition; and Medical Devices, serving diverse healthcare needs across the globe.

The Abbott Park, Illinois-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 16. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast ABT to post an adjusted EPS of $1.28, a rise of 1.6% from $1.26 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line projections in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the medical device maker to report adjusted EPS of $5.48, a 6.4% growth from $5.15 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 10.4% year-over-year to $6.05 in fiscal 2027.

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ABT stock has decreased 29.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.8% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV16.3% return over the same period.

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Shares of Abbott Laboratories fell 6% on Apr. 16 after the company cut its 2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $5.38 - $5.58, mainly due to a $0.20 per share impact from its $23 billion acquisition of Exact Sciences. Investors were also concerned about weak performance in Abbott’s nutrition business, slower-than-expected growth in diabetes and structural heart devices, and rising competitive pressure from Edwards Lifesciences, despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.15. 

In addition, analysts flagged potential supply-chain risks linked to the Middle East conflict and logistical challenges, while Citi analysts warned that the “noisy quarter” and continued nutrition weakness could keep pressure on the stock.

However, analysts' consensus rating on ABT stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 19 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and seven "Holds." The average analyst price target is $116.96, suggesting a potential upside of 25.4% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ABT 94.74 +1.50 +1.61%
Abbott Laboratories
XLV 159.80 +4.17 +2.68%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,334.20 -23.29 -0.32%
S&P 500 Index

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