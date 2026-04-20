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Apple's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock

Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc. (AAPL) manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company has a market cap of $4 trillion and offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; wearables; home; and accessories, including AirPods, Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and more.

AAPL is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.91 on a diluted basis, up 15.8% from $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.49, up 13.8% from $7.46 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.7% year over year (YoY) to $9.31 in fiscal 2027.

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AAPL stock has surged 38.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.7% rise but lagging behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK60.2% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 4, AAPL stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 16% from the prior year’s quarter to $143.8 billion, boasting 2.5 billion active devices for its installed base. Moreover, AAPL’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.84, above Wall Street estimates.

Analysts are moderately bullish about AAPL, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 42 analysts covering the stock, 23 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 15 suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Buy.” AAPL’s average analyst price target of $295.22 is above the current price levels, but its Street-high price target of $350 offers a 28.4% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AAPL 272.41 +2.18 +0.81%
Apple Inc
$SPX 7,098.42 -27.64 -0.39%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 153.76 -0.59 -0.38%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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