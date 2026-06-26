What You Need to Know Ahead of Truist Financial's Earnings Release

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a leading financial services provider specializing in banking and trust services. Valued at $62 billion by market cap, the company provides a diverse array of services, encompassing retail, small business, and commercial banking, asset management, capital markets, commercial real estate, corporate and institutional banking, insurance, mortgage, payments, and specialized lending and wealth management solutions. The leading commercial bank is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 17.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TFC to report a profit of $1.08 per share on a diluted basis, up 18.7% from $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect TFC to report EPS of $4.50, up 13.9% from $3.95 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.3% year over year to $5.10 in fiscal 2027.

TFC stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 22.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4% gains over the same time frame.

Truist’s outperformance was driven by growth in core banking and fee-based businesses, beating revenue and profit expectations. Loan growth was steady, with strength in investment banking and wealth management. CEO Bill Rogers highlighted better client engagement and digital gains, 45% of new clients came via digital, led by younger demographics. Management expects continued fee income growth and cost discipline to offset net interest income pressure from stable rates, with investment banking and trading posting their best quarter since 2021.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TFC stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” TFC’s average analyst price target is $55.70, indicating a potential upside of 9.9% from the current levels.