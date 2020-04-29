cmdty updates

New

We're excited to announce our initial cmdty Yield Forecast for end of season yield at 172.4 bu/ac for corn and 48.8 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S. Released for free to the public on the first and third Tuesday of each month during the growing season through our Yield Forecast report and available to clients through daily updates, the cmdty Yield Forecast Index series allows users to get insights to guide their business decisions ahead of the USDA’s WASDE report.

Check out our latest blog post to learn more.