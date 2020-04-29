cmdty updates

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In our latest blog post we cover our list of must-have features for commodity trading software! Read the blog here.
In our latest blog post we cover our list of must-have features for commodity trading software! Read the blog here.
We're excited to announce our initial cmdty Yield Forecast for end of season yield at 172.4 bu/ac for corn and 48.8 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S. Released for free to the public on the first and third Tuesday of each month during the growing season through our Yield Forecast report and available to clients through daily updates, the cmdty Yield Forecast Index series allows users to get insights to guide their business decisions ahead of the USDA’s WASDE report.
Check out our latest blog post to learn more.
We're excited to announce our initial cmdty Yield Forecast for end of season yield at 172.4 bu/ac for corn and 48.8 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S. Released for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month during the growing season, and available to clients through daily updates, the cmdty Yield Forecast Index series allows users to get insights to guide their business decisions ahead of the USDA’s WASDE report.
Read the full press release here.
We’re excited to announce that this summer we'll be hosting an exciting 3-part webinar series with Barchart’s Head of Commodities Michael Browne as well as our guest host and grain market expert Darin Newsom.
Each live session will include a current market outlook from Darin where he will provide attendees with insights on the current landscape of the grain market. Michael will also be giving attendees an in-depth look at the latest tools available from cmdty by Barchart, including our new interactive Geo Maps technology! Register for the entire series here.
cmdty Marketplace offers an easy-to-use platform for grain buyers to communicate with their producers, manage offers, and keep an eye on cash grain prices.
In our recent blog post we answer some of our most frequently asked questions about cmdty Marketplace. Read the blog here!
Since we’re dedicated to giving our users as much insight and information as possible when it comes to our Yield Forecast Indexes, we’ve decided to take this one step further with a new livestream series: Grain Market Update 2020! Check out our blog post to learn more.
We're excited to announce that cmdtyStats, the leading database for global commodity statistics and fundamental data, has expanded significantly with the addition of over 12,000 new data series from the USDA's Vegetables, Fruits and Tree Nuts reports which cover 63 different commodities produced in the United States.
Explore our Fruits & Nuts data and Vegetable data!
Join our rotating cast of market experts as we preview each month's upcoming WASDE report and provide the latest cmdty Yield Forecasts ahead of the USDA's estimates.
Our first webinar will take place next Wednesday, May 13th, and will be hosted by Barchart's Head of Strategy Keith Petersen as well as Grain Market Expert Alan Brugler. Reserve your spot here.
We're excited to announce the release a free whitepaper that explains how agribusinesses, ag lenders, and ag insurers can anticipate USDA estimate revisions to improve crop marketing and underwriting strategies - potentially increasing profits for their business using Barchart’s cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes.
Read the full press release here.
We couldn't be more excited that our Daily 2020 Yield Forecast Indexes for corn and soybeans, including county and crop reporting district forecasts, will be made available to Barchart cmdtyView Pro subscribers. Our yield estimates are a game changer for Ag professionals looking to get ahead and believe it or not we’re just getting started!
Check out our latest blog post to learn what we have in the queue for our Yield Forecasts in 2020.