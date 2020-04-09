cmdty updates

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People in almost every industry are utilizing technology to make their lives easier - and we think farmers should do the same. Check out our latest blog post to learn about the three reasons why you should make grain offers from your phone.
People in almost every industry are utilizing technology to make their lives easier - and we think farmers should do the same. Check out our latest blog post to learn about the three reasons why you should make grain offers from your phone.
We are excited to announce that Daily 2020 Yield Forecast Indexes for corn and soybeans, including county and crop reporting district forecasts, will be made available to cmdtyView Pro subscribers!
Read the press release here to learn more.
Field crops. Specialty crops. Vegetable crops. Cash crops. For those of us who are not agricultural experts, the different categories used to describe crops can be overwhelming, but we've got you covered! In our latest blog post we lay out some of the most common ways that the USDA groups and describes crops. We also dive into detail for fruit and vegetable commodities produced in the United States and how you can access Fruits and vegetables data
Read the blog here.
The Baker Hughes North American Rotary Rig Count is a weekly census of the number of drilling rigs that are actively exploring or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S. and Canada. In our recent blog post we give an in-depth over of Baker Hughes Data, how it can be used and how you can access it. Read the blog post here.
With all of the hard work that farmers and merchandisers do, communicating with one another shouldn’t be difficult, don’t you think? Well that’s why we created cmdty Marketplace, a private network that connects farmers and agribusiness in a simple way. Check out our latest blog post to learn more!
Stay in touch with the markets on-the-go or while working remotely - cmdtyView is now available to download in the App Store and Google Play! Complete with a fully interactive charting experience, physical grain buying capabilities, global spot prices, and reliable yield estimates, your ability to stay connected on-the-go has never been more effortless.
Check out our recent blog post to learn more and sign up for free trial here.
The need for high quality real-time solutions will always be there, but what the platform being used looks like is constantly changing. Based on the new tools, technology, and data that is becoming available as the industry advances, the offerings within these platforms have grown immensely within the past decade. Check out our latest blog post to learn more about the right tools for agribusinesses.
Building a data-forward culture within your agribusiness has become essential in this decade of ever-changing technology – not only to stay ahead of the game, but to also reduce risk. Check out our new blog post to learn more about the next generation of data in agriculture.
Technology has changed almost every aspect in our day-to-day lives, and the agriculture industry is no exception. New data, information, and technologies have emerged to simplify, automate, and streamline agribusiness workflows. Check out our latest blog post to learn more about the importance of data and technology in Agriculture.
With price risk increasingly at the forefront of agribusiness operations, it is important that these businesses are well equipped to make better decisions on grain price behavior. Check out our recent blog post to learn how you can use our Grain Price Indexes to minimize risk and identify revenue opportunities.