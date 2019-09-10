cmdty updates
cmdty updates cmdtydata.com

Introducing the cmdty Media Network

 

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As a leading provider of commodity data and agribusiness solutions, we wanted to provide agri-media professionals with a simple solution to engage their audiences with agricultural market intel, unique insights, news, and market data. Check out our latest blog post to find out how the cmdty Media Network helps!

Barchart

cmdtyExchange is Back for 2020 in Chicago!

 

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We are excited to announce the dates and topics for cmdtyExchange 2020, our annual event which highlights the hottest trends and latest innovation impacting the agricultural markets.

The three day program includes an opening day networking event across a guided tour of Chicago and continues with a reception at Barchart’s headquarters in Chicago. Day two features a full day of content with onstage panels, fireside chats with Ag executives, rapid-fire product presentations, and countless time for networking and product demos throughout the exhibit hall.

See the full schedule and register here. To learn more about sponsoring cmdtyExchange, please contact Colleen Sheeren at events@barchart.com.

Barchart

Become a CPN member to unlock exclusive benefits

 

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We are excited to announce the creation of the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), a price contributor network designed to increase transparency in agricultural markets. Sitting under the cmdty by Barchart product line, the cmdty Pricing Network collects wholesale data from members, normalizes it, and then distributes the data back out to the member network so that they can operate with better information.

Becoming a member is easy, and after contributing data CPN members unlock exclusive benefits including new revenue opportunities, discounted pricing, exclusive events and data advisory services.

Read the full press release here to learn more.

Barchart

What are commodity index products? Find out in our latest blog post.

 

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Do you know what a commodity index is? How it's weighted? What financial instruments are used to transact it?

We just released a new blog post that covers these question and more. Check out our latest blog post here.

Barchart

A peak into the cmdty Redfined Webinar

 

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Last week we hosted a webinar titled “cmdty Redefined” with Barchart’s Head of Commodities, Michael Browne and Head of Strategy, Keith Petersen. In the webinar, Keith and Michael discussed the in’s and out’s of cmdty, including how firms use data, tools and, technology from cmdty to improve their business decisions, as well as cmdty’s latest and greatest offerings.

Check out our latest blog post for a peak into some of the hot topics that were covered…

Barchart

Q3 was one for the books!

 

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Over the past 3 months, our team has been hard at work expanding our services by bringing new data sets to market, updating features we make available to our users, and producing state-of-the-art products from the ground up. Q3 was one for the books which is why we have produced a quarterly report that provides our users with a detailed recap of all that we have been up to.

Check out our latest blog post to learn more.

Barchart

Commodity Pro blog series - corn production

 

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This is the first in a series of blog posts that cover how commodity professionals can use cmdtyView Pro to perform analysis faster than they ever thought possible. We explore the U.S. states producing the most corn and how users can easily determine what the value of all that corn coming out of the ground is.

Explore our tools, as we help you navigate the global grain space. We're always here at cmdty@barchart.com if you have any questions!

Barchart

Curious about the latest cmdty offerings?

 

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Join us for an exciting webinar on Thursday, October 10th to learn the in's and out's of all things cmdty and stay up to date on our latest product offerings.

Hosted by Barchart’s Head of Commodities - Michael Browne, and Head of Strategy, Keith Petersen, you'll get an in-depth review of our most recent Grain Workflow Survey, key takeaways from our inaugural cmdtyExchange Roadshow and an update on the latest offers available from cmdty by Barchart.

You won't want to miss this webinar! Register here.

Barchart

cmdtyView 2.3 Just Released!

 

Release

 

 

The best just keeps on getting better! We're excited to announce the official release of cmdtyView 2.3 which includes a number of new and exciting developments. A few highlights include:

  • Added seasonal chart support for non-futures instruments including cmdtyStats and other fundamental data types
  • Added a new Reports center which provides easy access to key reports from BEA, BLS, EIA, Fed, USDA and US Census
  • Enhanced the Basis Map context menu to support our cmdty Ag Indexes at the county, CRD, State and National level
  • Added snap to capabilities for all chart annotations
  • Added 6, 12, 18, 24, 36 and 48 month natural gas strips
  • Added support for block trades in the Time & Sales window
  • Added screen and sounds alerts to the Messenger window
  • Numerous ongoing enhancements to charts
  • Added a 50 mile radius option to the Cash Bid window
  • Added ability to color code scrolling news headlines by service
  • Moved the Basis Map location to the main toolbar in preparation for new map types and filters

We'd love to get your feedback. Drop us a line at cmdty@barchart.com and let us know what you think!

Barchart

Making big data work for you

 

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With back-to-school top of mind, we thought it would be a good idea to remind everyone how we make it easy for users to solve big data problems. Data preparation accounts for about 80% of the work involved in doing analysis with big data. Yikes!

We are working to make that easier by combining multiple data sets into one simple-to-use schema that users in academia, commodity research, and quantitative trading can use in their everyday workflows.

Read all about it on our blog

Barchart