cmdty updates
cmdty updates cmdtydata.com

Canadian data, eh? We've got you covered.

 

New

 

 

4,000 new data series for Canada are now available on cmdtyStats!

You can read all about it in our latest blog post.

Short on time? Some highlights from this release include:

  • Monthly Crude Oil Production
  • Price indexes for Oilseeds, Livestock, and Grains
  • GDP from the Cannabis sector

Now that's a lot of data.

Barchart

Make Better Decisions with our Daily Grain Market Report

 

New

 

 

Looking for insights on the current landscape of physical Corn, Soybean, and Wheat markets? We got you covered with the release of our free daily grain market report. Delivered every morning this report provides benchmark price assessments for the U.S. grain industry. By subscribing to this report, users will be able to identify trends before they happen, find new opportunities within the market, and ultimately make more informed decisions.

Check out our blog post to learn more! To download the report please click here.

Barchart

Introducing our New Infographics Page

 

New

 

 

Need a clearer picture when it comes to understanding commodity data and information? We’re happy to announce that we just released a new webpage for Infographics! This page will be dedicated to providing you with images, charts, and diagrams to help you better understand commodity data and information.

Check out our first infographics now — a weekly report for Soybeans and Corn!

Barchart

New Whitepaper: How Agribusinesses Manage Cash Grain Workflows

 

New

 

 

The results are in! We surveyed leading agribusinesses and grain buyers on how they manage the workflows surrounding physical grain and used these results to create a whitepaper “How Agribusinesses Manage Cash Grain Workflows In Today’s Technology Landscape”.

We’re really excited about the release of this whitepaper because it will help Grain Elevator Managers, Grain Merchandisers, Traders, and Market Advisory Service firms who are faced with the challenge of adapting their workflows to keep up with an ever-changing Ag industry. Ag professionals will learn how to build data-forward cultures, invest in their people, and provide employees with the right tools for the job – scaling their operations now and into the future.

You can check out the full press release here. To download the whitepaper, please click here.

Barchart

Oh you wanted more data?

 

Release

 

 

You asked for it, and now you've got it! All new data sets are available on cmdtyStats.

Read all about it in our latest blog post

If you haven't had your coffee yet, check out the cliffnotes

  • Integrated U.S. Export Sales from FAS into cmdtyStats
  • Integrated Agriculture data, Fishery data, and Energy data from EuroStats into cmdtyStats
  • New WASDE indicators are available on cmdtyCalendar

Not bad for a Thursday

Barchart

We Started a Blog!

 

New

 

 

We’re excited to introduce our Commodity Blog! We’ll be using this blog to keep our customers up-to-date on the topics that we think are the most interesting to them. Whether that be an overview of a new product launch, a recap of one of our commodity events, a behind-the-scenes look into our HQ, or topics related to world events, this blog will keep readers in the loop for everything taking place at Barchart.

Check out our new blog here.

Barchart

Grain Buyer Roadshow Announcement - August 26-30

 

New

 

 

We’re hitting the road this summer with the launch of the cmdtyExchange Roadshow, a free conference series being held in five states across the Midwest.

We’ll be meeting with grain buyers, elevators/co-ops, processors, commodity professionals, and industry experts who will gain insights and perspectives on the 2019 grain market, and share information on the latest data and tools used to manage physical grain buying.

We’ll also be giving attendees an inside look at the data, analytics and tools behind our cmdty product line - including an overview of our patent-pending county, growing region and state-based grain price and basis indexes.

Come join us this summer! You can view the full agenda and register for free by selecting a city on our website.

Barchart

cmdtyView 2.2 Release Notes

 

New

 

 

We quickly followed up on our 2.1 release from just a few weeks ago and pushed out Version 2.2 this morning which includes a number of new enhancements, bug fixes and performance optimizations. Some highlights from this release include:

  • Added/improved support for our Grain Bids, Ag Indexes and cmdtyStats in the symbol browser
  • Modified cmdtyStats to use shortened ticker names and descriptions
  • Added support for previous price, net change and percent change to cmdtyStats data
  • We fixed a bug where the Options Chain window was showing the wrong month in relation to the underlier
  • We made additional performance enhancements in charts and how we load/initialize windows
  • Revamped the 'Quote' menu drop down to include two new sections in an effort to better highlight our Physical data offerings and make them more discoverable
  • Retitled the 'Size' field to 'Volume' in the history window
  • Fixed a bug where removing the last symbol in a quoteboard via the Symbols menu would cause a logout
  • Added the ability to drag/drop a pending order in the Dom Trader
  • Fixed a bug where certain Options Strike windows were taking a long time to load
  • Fixed a bug where torn out windows when running in Electron mode weren't being persisted
  • Released a new version of the Messenger feature which is running on new infrastructure and leverages a new invite system as opposed to open networking
  • Removed the Ag Indexes panel now that the Ag Indexes are available in the symbol browser
  • Fixed a bug on mobile where changing a symbol wouldn't always change the underlying plot
Barchart

Instrument Guide for Scrap Metals

 

Improvement

 

 

We've had high-quality scrap metals data for a while now and continue to invest to make it more usable for our customers.

In order to make it even easier for clients to see what instruments we have available, we've added an instrument guide to our website

https://www.barchart.com/cmdty/indexes/scrap-metal/explore

Let us know what you think by dropping us a line at cmdty@barchart.com

Barchart

We've leveled up

 

New

 

 

The cmdty by Barchart product line can now be found at www.barchart.com/cmdty

Previously we were hosted hosted under Barchart's Solutions pages www.barchart.com/solutions/cmdty

Nothing changes, other than hopefully it's easier for you to find us!

Drop us a line at cmdty@barchart.com if you have any questions

Barchart