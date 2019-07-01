cmdty updates
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Our Economic Calendar Comes Alive!

 

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We have steadily been building out our API-based economic calendar for integration into your trading system (know when to widen out your quotes), or software (make sure your users know the most important news of the day).

We are the only economic calendar out there that is focused on commodity markets. Today we're making it easier for you to know what commodity reports and economic events we have configured in the tool.

https://www.barchart.com/solutions/cmdty/solutions/calendar/explore

Like with our other explore pages, you can export the full list to CSV in the bottom-left portion of the screen.

As always, any new data products we release can be found in cmdtyView Pro - the best value in commodities trading out there.

Try it, you might like it!

-Keith

Barchart

cmdtyView 2.1 Release Notes

 

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Things just keep getting better for our customers as cmdtyView continues its path to the leading platform for commodity professionals. As always, current subscribers get access to the new data and features all delivered to their front-ends without any downloads or additional costs. The latest and greatest content and features at a stunning value

"We continue to build on our strong 2.0 release and are committed to making cmdtyView the only platform agribusinesses need to manage their workflow and risk," Chris Harrison, CTO of Barchart stated.

  • We completely ripped out the old chart library and dropped in a brand new home-grown library that is lightweight, super high-performance, and completely responsive. More to come!

  • Made some fairly significant performance improvements to the chart update model which should improve CPU and memory consumption

  • Added ability to view delayed and end of day exchanges/data sources in symbol browser. If you haven't checked-out our symbol browser - you can find it by clicking the magnifying icon on any quoteboard

  • Added month codes to the options expirations in Options Chain window similar to Barchart Trader

  • Fixed a bug where the timestamp in the Quote component wasn't updating

  • Fixed a bug where Market Depth wasn't consistently performing on mobile

  • Added a new Options Calculator panel similar to Barchart Trader currently in beta

  • Fixed a bug in Options Chain window where strikes far out of the money weren't being displayed (9-10 dollar Corn for example)

  • Fixed a bug where linking wasn't working properly between Quoteboard and new 'Technical' panels

  • Fixed a bug where linking wasn't working properly between Quoteboard and Options Chain panel

  • Increased the height and width of in panel scrollbars to make them easier to grab and drag

  • Improved resizing of the legend in the Basis Map panel

  • We now highlight working orders in the Trade Orders window. We're laser focused on improving all the trading components to provide our users with the best possible experience

  • Fixed a bug where the options chain window was defaulting to the wrong expiration month

  • Additional cosmetic tweaks to light and dark theme

  • Fixed a bug in news where a failed keyword search wouldn't escape properly upon cancel

  • Fixed a bug in the cash bids grid where we weren't pulling all bids for a particular zip

  • Fixed a bug in trade orders window where orders were showing up out of order

  • Added ability to sort trade orders in order window

  • Swapped out the Russell 2000 Mini symbols on the Indices quoteboard

  • Fixed a few issues in the LTE permissioning where we weren't displaying the cash bid by zip or equities panels

  • Fixed an issue with the WASDE PDF report in the USDA panel

  • Dramatically improved tick aggregation support in next gen charts

  • Fixed an issue where expressions on a quoteboard being launched as a chart were broken

  • Fixed a bug where the news feed drop down was blank under certain conditions

  • Fixed a bug where cmdtyMatch windows would sometime show up blank

  • Fixed a few bugs in converting old charts to next gen in external chart windows and charts containing expressions

  • Added an auto hide feature for the sidebar along with a timer in the settings dialog

Barchart

We've started a changelog

 

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Big news today, we're starting a public changelog so you're always up to date with all the updates, improvements and fixes that are made to the suite of cmdty products.

Even though we work on our products and services all the time, sometimes it may seem that not much is happening. This changelog is here to improve that very important part of the communication between you and us.

You'll always receive an update when we change something in the widget, or if needed all things we've changed is available on our public changelog page.

Barchart