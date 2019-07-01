We've started a changelog

New

Big news today, we're starting a public changelog so you're always up to date with all the updates, improvements and fixes that are made to the suite of cmdty products.

Even though we work on our products and services all the time, sometimes it may seem that not much is happening. This changelog is here to improve that very important part of the communication between you and us.

You'll always receive an update when we change something in the widget, or if needed all things we've changed is available on our public changelog page.